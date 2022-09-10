Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
Class B
HUNTLEY PROJECT 44, MISSOULA LOYOLA 7
|Missoula Loyola;0;0;0;7;—;7
|Huntley Project;19;6;12;7;—;44
8-Man
CULBERTSON 62, EKALAKA 6
|Ekalaka;0;0;6;0;—;6
|Culbertson;26;22;14;0;—;62
Friday
PARK CITY 58, ST. LABRE 0
|St. Labre;0;0;0;0;—;0
|Park City;32;12;7;7;—;58
SIMMS 52, CHOTEAU 0
|Choteau;0;0;0;0;—;0
|Simms;22;14;16;0;—;52
SIM — Flanagan 20 run (Rohrer run)
SIM — Flanagan 9 run (Flanagan run)
SIM — Rohrer 2 run (Sivumaki pass from Rohrer)
SIM — Rohrer 30 run (Naude pass from Rohrer)
SIM — South 3 run (pass failed)
SIM — South 13 run (Naude pass from Rohrer)
SIM — Flanagan 23 run (South run)
6-Man
BIG SANDY 77, SUNBURST 6
|Big Sandy;40;24;7;6;—;77
|Sunburst;0;0;0;6;—;6
BIG — Strutz 49 kickoff return (Terry kick)
BIG — Cline 10 run (Terry kick)
BIG — Gasvoda 23 pass from Strutz (kick failed)
BIG — Terry safety
BIG — Strutz 27 run (Terry kick)
BIG — Strutz 11 pass from Cline (Terry kick)
BIG — Gasvoda 1 run (Terry kick)
BIG — Demontiney 9 run (Terry kick)
BIG — Taylor 50 punt return (Terry kick)
BIG — Cox 2 run (Demontiney pass from Strutz)
BIG — Demontiney pass from Darlington (kick failed)
SUN — Sullivan 52 run (kick failed)
BAINVILLE 30, ABSAROKEE 6
|Absarokee;6;0;0;0;—;6
|Bainville;8;0;22;0;—;30
CUSTER-HYSHAM-MELSTONE 68, WIBAUX 12
|Custer-Hysham-Melstone;22;26;6;14;—;68
|Wibaux;6;6;0;0;—;12
CHESTER-JOPLIN-INVERNESS 64, CENTERVILLE 26
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness;14;20;24;6;—;64
|Centerville;0;12;6;8;—;26
VALIER 47, NORTH STAR 34
|Valier;19;14;0;14;—;47
|North Star;14;6;0;14;—;34
Friday
BROADVIEW-LAVINA 37, BRIDGER 34
|Bridger;0;14;14;6;—;34
|Broadview-Lavina;12;0;13;12;—;37
BL — Sanguins 27 pass from Erickson (pass failed)
BL — Tuszynski 45 pass from Erickson (kick failed)
BRI — Goltz 1 run (Goltz kick)
BRI — Althoff 1 run (pass failed)
BRI — Goltz 71 kickoff return (kick failed)
BL — Tuszynski 1 run (kick failed)
BRI — Goltz 16 run (Goltz kick)
BL — Tuszynski 5 pass from Erickson (Erickson pass from Glennie)
BL — Tuszynski 4 run (kick failed)
BRI — Goltz 35 run (kick failed)
BL — Tuszynski 6 run (kick failed)
DENTON- GEYSER- STANFORD-GERALDINE 20, FROID-LAKE 14
|Denton- Geyser- Stanford-Geraldine;8;6;0;6;—;20
|Froid-Lake;0;8;6;0;—;14
