Class B

HUNTLEY PROJECT 44, MISSOULA LOYOLA 7

Missoula Loyola;0;0;0;7;—;7
Huntley Project;19;6;12;7;—;44

8-Man 

CULBERTSON 62, EKALAKA 6

Ekalaka;0;0;6;0;—;6
Culbertson;26;22;14;0;—;62

Friday

PARK CITY 58, ST. LABRE 0

St. Labre;0;0;0;0;—;0
Park City;32;12;7;7;—;58

SIMMS 52, CHOTEAU 0

Choteau;0;0;0;0;—;0
Simms;22;14;16;0;—;52

SIM — Flanagan 20 run (Rohrer run)

SIM — Flanagan 9 run (Flanagan run)

SIM — Rohrer 2 run (Sivumaki pass from Rohrer)

SIM — Rohrer 30 run (Naude pass from Rohrer)

SIM — South 3 run (pass failed)

SIM — South 13 run (Naude pass from Rohrer)

SIM — Flanagan 23 run (South run)

6-Man

 

BIG SANDY 77, SUNBURST 6

Big Sandy;40;24;7;6;—;77
Sunburst;0;0;0;6;—;6

BIG — Strutz 49 kickoff return (Terry kick)

BIG — Cline 10 run (Terry kick)

BIG — Gasvoda 23 pass from Strutz (kick failed)

BIG — Terry safety

BIG — Strutz 27 run (Terry kick)

BIG — Strutz 11 pass from Cline (Terry kick)

BIG — Gasvoda 1 run (Terry kick)

BIG — Demontiney 9 run (Terry kick)

BIG — Taylor 50 punt return (Terry kick)

BIG — Cox 2 run (Demontiney pass from Strutz)

BIG — Demontiney pass from Darlington (kick failed)

SUN — Sullivan 52 run (kick failed)

BAINVILLE 30, ABSAROKEE 6

Absarokee;6;0;0;0;—;6
Bainville;8;0;22;0;—;30

CUSTER-HYSHAM-MELSTONE 68, WIBAUX 12

Custer-Hysham-Melstone;22;26;6;14;—;68
Wibaux;6;6;0;0;—;12

CHESTER-JOPLIN-INVERNESS 64, CENTERVILLE 26

Chester-Joplin-Inverness;14;20;24;6;—;64
Centerville;0;12;6;8;—;26

VALIER 47, NORTH STAR 34

Valier;19;14;0;14;—;47
North Star;14;6;0;14;—;34

Friday

BROADVIEW-LAVINA 37, BRIDGER 34

Bridger;0;14;14;6;—;34
Broadview-Lavina;12;0;13;12;—;37

BL — Sanguins 27 pass from Erickson (pass failed)

BL — Tuszynski 45 pass from Erickson (kick failed)

BRI — Goltz 1 run (Goltz kick)

BRI — Althoff 1 run (pass failed)

BRI — Goltz 71 kickoff return (kick failed)

BL — Tuszynski 1 run (kick failed)

BRI — Goltz 16 run (Goltz kick)

BL — Tuszynski 5 pass from Erickson (Erickson pass from Glennie)

BL — Tuszynski 4 run (kick failed)

BRI — Goltz 35 run (kick failed)

BL — Tuszynski 6 run (kick failed)

DENTON- GEYSER- STANFORD-GERALDINE 20, FROID-LAKE 14

Denton- Geyser- Stanford-Geraldine;8;6;0;6;—;20
Froid-Lake;0;8;6;0;—;14

