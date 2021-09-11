Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
Saturday
8-Man
SIMMS 64, SHELBY 28
|Shelby;0;0;14;14;—;28
|Simms;37;14;0;13;—;64
SIM — Flanagan 43 run (Rohrer kick)
SIM — Michael Leach 52 pass from Rohrer (Rohrer kick)
SIM — Michael Leach 2 pass from Rohrer (Rohrer run)
SIM — McDowell 44 run (run good)
SIM — Hinderager 2 pass from Rohrer (kick failed)
SIM — Hinderager 32 pass from Rohrer (n/a kick)
SIM — Michael Leach 76 run (n/a kick)
SIM — South 31 run (n/a kick)
6-Man
FROID-LAKE 58, POWER-DUTTON-BRADY 22
|Power-Dutton-Brady;0;6;10;6;—;22
|Froid-Lake;15;12;13;18;—;58
FRO — Huft 32 pass from Dethman (kick failed)
FRO — Ashdyn Hobbs 3 run (pass failed)
FRO — Nesbit 13 pass from Dethman (pass failed)
FRO — Stentoft 7 pass from Dethman (n/a kick)
PDB — Lehnerz 9 pass from Doheny (kick failed)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.