Saturday

8-Man

SIMMS 64, SHELBY 28

Shelby;0;0;14;14;—;28
Simms;37;14;0;13;—;64

SIM — Flanagan 43 run (Rohrer kick)

SIM — Michael Leach 52 pass from Rohrer (Rohrer kick)

SIM — Michael Leach 2 pass from Rohrer (Rohrer run)

SIM — McDowell 44 run (run good)

SIM — Hinderager 2 pass from Rohrer (kick failed)

SIM — Hinderager 32 pass from Rohrer (n/a kick)

SIM — Michael Leach 76 run (n/a kick)

SIM — South 31 run (n/a kick)

6-Man 

FROID-LAKE 58, POWER-DUTTON-BRADY 22

Power-Dutton-Brady;0;6;10;6;—;22
Froid-Lake;15;12;13;18;—;58

FRO — Huft 32 pass from Dethman (kick failed)

FRO — Ashdyn Hobbs 3 run (pass failed)

FRO — Nesbit 13 pass from Dethman (pass failed)

FRO — Stentoft 7 pass from Dethman (n/a kick)

PDB — Lehnerz 9 pass from Doheny (kick failed)

