Football
Class A
LEWISTOWN 22, BIGFORK 14
|Lewistown;0;6;0;8;8;—;22
|Bigfork;8;6;0;0;0;—;14
8-Man
BELT 69, GREAT FALLS CENTRAL 0
|Belt;42;14;7;6;—;69
|Great Falls Central;0;0;0;0;—;0
BEL — Vogl 37 pass from Evans (Evans run)
BEL — Evans 39 pass from Aiden McDaniel (Evans pass from Aiden McDaniel)
BEL — Aiden McDaniel 18 run (Keaghn McDaniel pass from Aiden McDaniel)
BEL — Metrione safety
BEL — Vogl 10 run (Triplett pass from Vogl)
BEL — Evans 62 run (Triplett pass from Vogl)
BEL — Aiden McDaniel 17 run (pass failed)
BEL — n/a safety
BEL — Vogl 42 run (kick failed)
BEL — Nebel 3 run (Vogl kick)
BEL — Triplett 6 run (run failed)
6-Man
CUSTER-HYSHAM 63, FROMBERG-BELFRY 19
|Custer-Hysham;20;31;6;6;—;63
|Fromberg-Belfry;6;7;6;0;—;19
DARBY 30, VICTOR 22
|Victor;8;14;0;0;—;22
|Darby;10;6;6;8;—;30
DAR — Davis 30 pass from Smith (Smith run), 9:02
DAR — Defensive safety
VIC — fumble recovery (pass to Jackson), 2:09
DAR — Davis 11 run (pass failed), 5:02
VIC — fumble recovery (run failed), 2:35
VIC — Crosbie 21 run (pass complete), :42
DAR — Smith 9 run (run failed), 3:33
DAR — Smith 21 run (Parks run), 7:35
HOT SPRINGS 51, GARDINER 0
|Hot Springs;24;20;7;0;—;51
|Gardiner;0;0;0;0;—;0
HOT — Lawson 7 run (Lawson kick)
HOT — McAllister 4 run (Lawson kick)
HOT — Lawson 19 run (Lawson kick)
HOT — Slonaker 6 run (kick failed)
HOT — Lawson 30 run (kick failed)
HOT — Lawson 16 pass from McAllister (Lawson kick)
HOT — Robinson 1 run (Depoe run)
SUNBURST 55, NORTH STAR 37
|North Star;6;6;0;25;—;37
|Sunburst;24;6;7;18;—;55
VALIER 53, HEART BUTTE 34
|Valier;6;21;12;14;—;53
|Heart Butte;0;13;21;0;—;34
HEA — Rutherford 13 run (Saetern pass from Dillon Kipp)
HEA — Young Running Crane 44 run
HEA — Dillon Kipp 6 run (Jimenez pass from Dillon Kipp)
HEA — Young Running Crane 50 run (Rutherford run)
HEA — Calf Looking 28 pass from Dillon Kipp (Calf Looking pass from Dillon Kipp)
