Football

Class A 

LEWISTOWN 22, BIGFORK 14

Lewistown;0;6;0;8;8;—;22
Bigfork;8;6;0;0;0;—;14

8-Man

BELT 69, GREAT FALLS CENTRAL 0

Belt;42;14;7;6;—;69
Great Falls Central;0;0;0;0;—;0

BEL — Vogl 37 pass from Evans (Evans run)

BEL — Evans 39 pass from Aiden McDaniel (Evans pass from Aiden McDaniel)

BEL — Aiden McDaniel 18 run (Keaghn McDaniel pass from Aiden McDaniel)

BEL — Metrione safety

BEL — Vogl 10 run (Triplett pass from Vogl)

BEL — Evans 62 run (Triplett pass from Vogl)

BEL — Aiden McDaniel 17 run (pass failed)

BEL — n/a safety

BEL — Vogl 42 run (kick failed)

BEL — Nebel 3 run (Vogl kick)

BEL — Triplett 6 run (run failed)

6-Man

CUSTER-HYSHAM 63, FROMBERG-BELFRY 19

Custer-Hysham;20;31;6;6;—;63
Fromberg-Belfry;6;7;6;0;—;19

DARBY 30, VICTOR 22

Victor;8;14;0;0;—;22
Darby;10;6;6;8;—;30

DAR — Davis 30 pass from Smith (Smith run), 9:02

DAR — Defensive safety

VIC — fumble recovery (pass to Jackson), 2:09

DAR — Davis 11 run (pass failed), 5:02

VIC — fumble recovery (run failed), 2:35

VIC — Crosbie 21 run (pass complete), :42

DAR — Smith 9 run (run failed), 3:33

DAR — Smith 21 run (Parks run), 7:35

HOT SPRINGS 51, GARDINER 0

Hot Springs;24;20;7;0;—;51
Gardiner;0;0;0;0;—;0

HOT — Lawson 7 run (Lawson kick)

HOT — McAllister 4 run (Lawson kick)

HOT — Lawson 19 run (Lawson kick)

HOT — Slonaker 6 run (kick failed)

HOT — Lawson 30 run (kick failed)

HOT — Lawson 16 pass from McAllister (Lawson kick)

HOT — Robinson 1 run (Depoe run)

LEWISTOWN 22, BIGFORK 14

Lewistown;0;6;0;8;8;—;22
Bigfork;8;6;0;0;0;—;14

SUNBURST 55, NORTH STAR 37

North Star;6;6;0;25;—;37
Sunburst;24;6;7;18;—;55

VALIER 53, HEART BUTTE 34

Valier;6;21;12;14;—;53
Heart Butte;0;13;21;0;—;34

HEA — Rutherford 13 run (Saetern pass from Dillon Kipp)

HEA — Young Running Crane 44 run

HEA — Dillon Kipp 6 run (Jimenez pass from Dillon Kipp)

HEA — Young Running Crane 50 run (Rutherford run)

HEA — Calf Looking 28 pass from Dillon Kipp (Calf Looking pass from Dillon Kipp)

Tags

Load comments