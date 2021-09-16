Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.

Thursday's results

CLASS AA 

BILLINGS SENIOR 35, BOZEMAN GALLATIN 21

Bozeman Gallatin;0;7;7;7;—;21
Billings Senior;21;7;0;7;—;35

BIL — Simpson 22 pass from Emineth (Burckley kick), 9:58

BIL — Miller 15 pass from Emineth (Burckley kick), 6:42

BIL — Ramirez 6 pass from Emineth (Burckley kick), 1:05

BIL — Miller 8 run (Burckley kick), 2:38

BOZ — Dahlke 69 pass from Braeden Mikkelson (Garrigan kick), 1:45

BOZ — Dahlke 9 pass from Braeden Mikkelson (Garrigan kick), 6:37

BOZ — Dahlke 35 pass from Braeden Mikkelson (Garrigan kick), 4::36

BIL — Morton 4 run (Burckley kick), :22

