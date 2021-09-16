Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
Thursday's results
CLASS AA
BILLINGS SENIOR 35, BOZEMAN GALLATIN 21
|Bozeman Gallatin;0;7;7;7;—;21
|Billings Senior;21;7;0;7;—;35
BIL — Simpson 22 pass from Emineth (Burckley kick), 9:58
BIL — Miller 15 pass from Emineth (Burckley kick), 6:42
BIL — Ramirez 6 pass from Emineth (Burckley kick), 1:05
BIL — Miller 8 run (Burckley kick), 2:38
BOZ — Dahlke 69 pass from Braeden Mikkelson (Garrigan kick), 1:45
BOZ — Dahlke 9 pass from Braeden Mikkelson (Garrigan kick), 6:37
BOZ — Dahlke 35 pass from Braeden Mikkelson (Garrigan kick), 4::36
BIL — Morton 4 run (Burckley kick), :22
