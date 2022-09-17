Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
Class B
Friday
WHITEHALL 42, THREE FORKS 14
|Whitehall;13;8;7;14;—;42
|Three Forks;0;0;8;6;—;14
BIG TIMBER 32, COLUMBUS 12
|Big Timber;6;7;13;6;—;32
|Columbus;0;12;0;0;—;12
8-Man
Friday
DRUMMOND-PHILIPSBURG 60, CHARLO 24
|Drummond-Philipsburg;8;14;18;20;—;60
|Charlo;6;6;6;6;—;24
SHERIDAN 33, SEELEY-SWAN 32
|Seeley-Swan;0;8;12;0;6;6;—;32
|Sheridan;0;6;14;0;6;7;—;33
6-Man
BAINVILLE 60, BOX ELDER 26
|Bainville;6;24;8;22;—;60
|Box Elder;0;12;7;7;—;26
DENTON- GEYSER- STANFORD-GERALDINE 46, CHESTER-JOPLIN-INVERNESS 42
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness;14;12;16;0;—;42
|Denton- Geyser- Stanford-Geraldine;12;12;14;8;—;46
Friday
BRIDGER 62, RICHEY-LAMBERT 20
|Richey-Lambert;0;14;6;0;—;20
|Bridger;16;8;24;14;—;62
BRI — Goltz 25 pass from Pelican (Goltz kick)
BRI — Althoff 6 run (Goltz kick)
RIC — Herman pass from Spinner (kick failed)
BRI — Buessing 21 pass from Pelican (Goltz kick)
RIC — Cundiff 5 run (kick failed)
BRI — Goltz 58 run (Goltz kick)
BRI — Goltz 7 run (Goltz kick)
BRI — Goltz 65 run (Goltz kick)
BRI — Althoff 5 run (Goltz kick)
BRI — Buessing 18 pass from Goltz (pass failed)
