Class B

Friday

WHITEHALL 42, THREE FORKS 14

Whitehall;13;8;7;14;—;42
Three Forks;0;0;8;6;—;14

BIG TIMBER 32, COLUMBUS 12

Big Timber;6;7;13;6;—;32
Columbus;0;12;0;0;—;12

8-Man 

 

Friday

DRUMMOND-PHILIPSBURG 60, CHARLO 24

Drummond-Philipsburg;8;14;18;20;—;60
Charlo;6;6;6;6;—;24

SHERIDAN 33, SEELEY-SWAN 32

Seeley-Swan;0;8;12;0;6;6;—;32
Sheridan;0;6;14;0;6;7;—;33

6-Man

BAINVILLE 60, BOX ELDER 26

Bainville;6;24;8;22;—;60
Box Elder;0;12;7;7;—;26

DENTON- GEYSER- STANFORD-GERALDINE 46, CHESTER-JOPLIN-INVERNESS 42

Chester-Joplin-Inverness;14;12;16;0;—;42
Denton- Geyser- Stanford-Geraldine;12;12;14;8;—;46

Friday

BRIDGER 62, RICHEY-LAMBERT 20

Richey-Lambert;0;14;6;0;—;20
Bridger;16;8;24;14;—;62

BRI — Goltz 25 pass from Pelican (Goltz kick)

BRI — Althoff 6 run (Goltz kick)

RIC — Herman pass from Spinner (kick failed)

BRI — Buessing 21 pass from Pelican (Goltz kick)

RIC — Cundiff 5 run (kick failed)

BRI — Goltz 58 run (Goltz kick)

BRI — Goltz 7 run (Goltz kick)

BRI — Goltz 65 run (Goltz kick)

BRI — Althoff 5 run (Goltz kick)

BRI — Buessing 18 pass from Goltz (pass failed)

