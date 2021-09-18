Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
Saturday's results
CLASS B
FLORENCE-CARLTON 20, TOWNSEND 14
|Townsend;6;0;8;0;—;14
|Florence-Carlton;0;14;0;6;—;20
TOW — Gavin Vandenacre 17 pass from Hoveland (kick failed)
FC — Shoupe 11 pass from Duchien (Zaluski kick)
FC — Maki 9 pass from Duchien (Zaluski kick)
TOW — Gavin Vandenacre 22 fumble return (Sweat pass from Hoveland)
FC — Zaluski 13 pass from Duchien (kick failed)
6-MAN
FROID-LAKE 36, SHIELDS VALLEY 14
|Froid-Lake;8;14;6;8;—;36
|Shields Valley;0;0;6;8;—;14
BROADVIEW-LAVINA 21, BAINVILLE 12
|Bainville;0;0;0;12;—;12
|Broadview-Lavina;21;0;0;0;—;21
BIG SANDY 32, SUNBURST 12
|Sunburst;6;6;0;0;—;12
|Big Sandy;6;14;6;6;—;32
SUN — 27 run
BIG — Strutz 11 run (kick failed)
SUN — 2 run
BIG — Safety
BIG — Strutz 3 run
BIG — Taylor 53 pass from Cline
BIG — Cline 7 run
BIG — Rutledge 28 pass from Cline
DGS-GRW 36, ROY-WINIFRED 34
|Roy-Winifred;8;20;6;0;—;34
|DGS-GRW;6;14;0;16;—;36
RW — Edwards 1 run (Pendergrass kick)
DGS-GRW — Vincent 43 kickoff return (fail)
RW — Geer 6 pass from Pendergrass (fail)
DGS-GRW — Hoffmeister 1 run (Dunkel kick)
RW — Boyce 29 pass from Pendergrass (fail)
RW — Geer 15 pass from Pendergrass (Pendergrass kick)
DGS-GRW — Hoffmeister 1 run (fail)
RW — Geer 3 run (fail)
DGS-GRW — Bantz run (Dunkel kick)
DGS-GRW — Becker 3 pass from Bantz (Dunkel kick)
