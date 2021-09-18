Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.

Saturday's results

CLASS B 

FLORENCE-CARLTON 20, TOWNSEND 14

Townsend;6;0;8;0;—;14
Florence-Carlton;0;14;0;6;—;20

TOW — Gavin Vandenacre 17 pass from Hoveland (kick failed)

FC — Shoupe 11 pass from Duchien (Zaluski kick)

FC — Maki 9 pass from Duchien (Zaluski kick)

TOW — Gavin Vandenacre 22 fumble return (Sweat pass from Hoveland)

FC — Zaluski 13 pass from Duchien (kick failed)

6-MAN

FROID-LAKE 36, SHIELDS VALLEY 14

Froid-Lake;8;14;6;8;—;36
Shields Valley;0;0;6;8;—;14

BROADVIEW-LAVINA 21, BAINVILLE 12

Bainville;0;0;0;12;—;12
Broadview-Lavina;21;0;0;0;—;21

BIG SANDY 32, SUNBURST 12

Sunburst;6;6;0;0;—;12
Big Sandy;6;14;6;6;—;32

SUN — 27 run

BIG — Strutz 11 run (kick failed)

SUN — 2 run

BIG — Safety

BIG — Strutz 3 run

BIG — Taylor 53 pass from Cline

BIG — Cline 7 run

BIG — Rutledge 28 pass from Cline

DGS-GRW 36, ROY-WINIFRED 34

Roy-Winifred;8;20;6;0;—;34
DGS-GRW;6;14;0;16;—;36

RW — Edwards 1 run (Pendergrass kick)

DGS-GRW — Vincent 43 kickoff return (fail)

RW — Geer 6 pass from Pendergrass (fail)

DGS-GRW — Hoffmeister 1 run (Dunkel kick)

RW — Boyce 29 pass from Pendergrass (fail)

RW — Geer 15 pass from Pendergrass (Pendergrass kick)

DGS-GRW — Hoffmeister 1 run (fail)

RW — Geer 3 run (fail)

DGS-GRW — Bantz run (Dunkel kick)

DGS-GRW — Becker 3 pass from Bantz (Dunkel kick)

