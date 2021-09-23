Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.

Thursday's results

CLASS AA

BOZEMAN 49, BILLINGS SKYVIEW 7

Bozeman;14;14;14;7;—;49
Billings Skyview;7;0;0;0;—;7

BOZ — Holzer 60 blocked field goal return (Lencioni kick)

BIL — Goodell 1 run (Felchle kick)

BOZ — Jase Applebee 35 run (Lencioni kick)

BOZ — Bryson Zanto 3 pass from Jake CasaGranda (kick failed)

BOZ — Brady CasaGranda 15 run (n/a run)

BOZ — Jase Applebee 80 pass from Jake CasaGranda (Lencioni kick)

BOZ — Jase Applebee 24 pass from Jake CasaGranda (Lencioni kick)

BOZ — Mayer 4 run (Lencioni kick)

MISSOULA HELLGATE 62, KALISPELL FLATHEAD 38

Kalispell Flathead;7;14;7;10;—;38
Missoula Hellgate;20;21;21;0;—;62

MIS — Swain 20 pass from Dick (run failed)

MIS — Finch 32 pass from Dick (run failed)

KAL — Henshaw 2 run (Skalsky kick)

MIS — Dick 8 run (Finch pass from Dick)

KAL — Walker 3 run (Skalsky kick)

MIS — Finch 58 pass from Dick (Dick run)

MIS — Sweatland 40 pass from Dick (pass failed)

MIS — Finch 15 pass from Dick (Filardi kick)

KAL — Thornsberry 43 pass from Walker (Skalsky kick)

MIS — Sweatland 10 run (Filardi kick)

KAL — Walker 3 run (Skalsky kick)

MIS — Filardi 69 pass from Dick (Filardi kick)

MIS — Dick 9 run (Filardi kick)

KAL — Burke 18 run (Skalsky kick)

KAL — Skalsky 28 field goal

8-MAN  

CIRCLE 66, LODGE GRASS 22

Lodge Grass;0;8;6;8;—;22
Circle;22;16;16;12;—;66

