Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
Thursday's results
CLASS AA
BOZEMAN 49, BILLINGS SKYVIEW 7
|Bozeman;14;14;14;7;—;49
|Billings Skyview;7;0;0;0;—;7
BOZ — Holzer 60 blocked field goal return (Lencioni kick)
BIL — Goodell 1 run (Felchle kick)
BOZ — Jase Applebee 35 run (Lencioni kick)
BOZ — Bryson Zanto 3 pass from Jake CasaGranda (kick failed)
BOZ — Brady CasaGranda 15 run (n/a run)
BOZ — Jase Applebee 80 pass from Jake CasaGranda (Lencioni kick)
BOZ — Jase Applebee 24 pass from Jake CasaGranda (Lencioni kick)
BOZ — Mayer 4 run (Lencioni kick)
MISSOULA HELLGATE 62, KALISPELL FLATHEAD 38
|Kalispell Flathead;7;14;7;10;—;38
|Missoula Hellgate;20;21;21;0;—;62
MIS — Swain 20 pass from Dick (run failed)
MIS — Finch 32 pass from Dick (run failed)
KAL — Henshaw 2 run (Skalsky kick)
MIS — Dick 8 run (Finch pass from Dick)
KAL — Walker 3 run (Skalsky kick)
MIS — Finch 58 pass from Dick (Dick run)
MIS — Sweatland 40 pass from Dick (pass failed)
MIS — Finch 15 pass from Dick (Filardi kick)
KAL — Thornsberry 43 pass from Walker (Skalsky kick)
MIS — Sweatland 10 run (Filardi kick)
KAL — Walker 3 run (Skalsky kick)
MIS — Filardi 69 pass from Dick (Filardi kick)
MIS — Dick 9 run (Filardi kick)
KAL — Burke 18 run (Skalsky kick)
KAL — Skalsky 28 field goal
8-MAN
CIRCLE 66, LODGE GRASS 22
|Lodge Grass;0;8;6;8;—;22
|Circle;22;16;16;12;—;66
