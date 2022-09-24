Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.

Class A

Friday

GLENDIVE 33, LOCKWOOD 3

Lockwood;0;0;3;0;—;3
Glendive;6;20;0;7;—;33

GLE — Wahl 40 pass from Crockett (kick failed)

GLE — Crockett 2 run (Hostetler run)

GLE — Crockett 1 run (pass failed)

GLE — Hostetler 1 run (kick failed)

LOC — Casterline 36 field goal

GLE — Smith 48 pass from Crockett (Ryan kick)

8-Man

BIG SANDY 52, NORTH STAR 6

Big Sandy;16;22;6;8;—;52
North Star;0;0;0;6;—;6

BIG — Strutz 3 run (Terry kick)

BIG — Strutz 25 run (Cline kick)

BIG — Strutz 9 pass from Cline (Cline kick)

BIG — Demontiney 52 run (Cline kick)

BIG — Demontiney 3 pass from Cline (kick failed)

BIG — Cline 42 run (kick failed)

BIG — Strutz 7 pass from Cline (Terry kick)

NOR — Clawson 3 pass from Spicher (pass failed)

Friday

VALLEY CHRISTIAN 40, PLAINS 14

Valley Christian;0;8;14;18;—;40
Plains;0;0;0;14;—;14

VC — Partain 50 run (Karvandi run)

VC — McKethen 5 run (Stoltzfus run)

VC — Elijah Fisher 62 run (run failed)

PLA — West 27 pass from Standeford (run failed)

VC — Elijah Fisher 42 pass from Glidewell (run failed)

PLA — Standeford 65 Kick return (Rasmussen run)

VC — McKethen 46 run (run failed)

VC — Elijah Fisher 6 run (pass failed)

 
 

6-Man

BRIDGER 58, LIMA 8

Bridger;32;14;6;6;—;58
Lima;0;0;0;8;—;8

BRI — Goltz 25 pass from Pelican (Goltz kick)

BRI — Goltz 16 run (Goltz kick)

BRI — Dravetsky 11 run (Goltz kick)

BRI — Althoff 16 run (Goltz kick)

BRI — Althoff 6 run (kick failed)

BRI — Buessing 30 pass from Pelican (Goltz kick)

BRI — Courtney 5 run (pass failed)

LIM — Wendt run (Wendt kick)

BRI — Dravetsky 4 run (pass failed)

DENTON- GEYSER- STANFORD-GERALDINE 54, CENTERVILLE 49

Centerville;14;22;13;0;—;49
Denton- Geyser- Stanford-Geraldine;22;8;16;8;—;54

DEN — n/a 36 pass from Axel Becker (n/a kick)

CEN — Kelley 70 kickoff return (n/a kick)

DEN — Axel Becker 31 run (kick failed)

CEN — Upchurch 5 run (kick failed)

DEN — Axel Becker 18 run (n/a kick)

DEN — Ace Becker 1 run (n/a kick)

CEN — Upchurch 12 run (n/a kick)

CEN — Upchurch 1 run (kick failed)

CEN — Upchurch 2 run (n/a kick)

DEN — Ace Becker 43 run (n/a kick)

CEN — Annie 60 pass from Kelley (kick failed)

DEN — Ace Becker 30 pass from Smith (n/a kick)

CEN — Upchurch 5 run (n/a run)

DEN — Jacobson 3 run (n/a run)

FROID-LAKE 54, BAINVILLE 25

Bainville;0;6;19;0;—;25
Froid-Lake;24;22;8;0;—;54

SAVAGE 58, WIBAUX 19

Savage;18;13;14;13;—;58
Wibaux;6;6;0;7;—;19

SAV — Tombre 47 run (kick failed), 6:23

SAV — Riding 43 pass from Pilgeram (kick failed), 1:23

WIB — Wyatt Ree 45 pass from Will Ree (pass failed), 1:14

SAV — Tombre 34 run (kick failed), :12

SAV — Tombre 16 run (run failed), 6:22

SAV — Tombre 23 run (Erickson run), 3:30

WIB — Will Ree 50 run (kick failed), 3:13

SAV — Erickson 20 run, 7:44

SAV — Riding 15 pass from Erickson (Pilgeram pass from Erickson), 3:20

SAV — Pilgeram 4 run (pass failed), 9:16

SAV — Tombre 25 interception return (Riding pass from Erickson), 4:30

WIB — Colter 45 run (Allen run), 1:11

Tags

Load comments