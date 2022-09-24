Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
Class A
Friday
GLENDIVE 33, LOCKWOOD 3
|Lockwood;0;0;3;0;—;3
|Glendive;6;20;0;7;—;33
GLE — Wahl 40 pass from Crockett (kick failed)
GLE — Crockett 2 run (Hostetler run)
GLE — Crockett 1 run (pass failed)
GLE — Hostetler 1 run (kick failed)
LOC — Casterline 36 field goal
GLE — Smith 48 pass from Crockett (Ryan kick)
8-Man
BIG SANDY 52, NORTH STAR 6
|Big Sandy;16;22;6;8;—;52
|North Star;0;0;0;6;—;6
BIG — Strutz 3 run (Terry kick)
BIG — Strutz 25 run (Cline kick)
BIG — Strutz 9 pass from Cline (Cline kick)
BIG — Demontiney 52 run (Cline kick)
BIG — Demontiney 3 pass from Cline (kick failed)
BIG — Cline 42 run (kick failed)
BIG — Strutz 7 pass from Cline (Terry kick)
NOR — Clawson 3 pass from Spicher (pass failed)
Friday
VALLEY CHRISTIAN 40, PLAINS 14
|Valley Christian;0;8;14;18;—;40
|Plains;0;0;0;14;—;14
VC — Partain 50 run (Karvandi run)
VC — McKethen 5 run (Stoltzfus run)
VC — Elijah Fisher 62 run (run failed)
PLA — West 27 pass from Standeford (run failed)
VC — Elijah Fisher 42 pass from Glidewell (run failed)
PLA — Standeford 65 Kick return (Rasmussen run)
VC — McKethen 46 run (run failed)
VC — Elijah Fisher 6 run (pass failed)
6-Man
BRIDGER 58, LIMA 8
|Bridger;32;14;6;6;—;58
|Lima;0;0;0;8;—;8
BRI — Goltz 25 pass from Pelican (Goltz kick)
BRI — Goltz 16 run (Goltz kick)
BRI — Dravetsky 11 run (Goltz kick)
BRI — Althoff 16 run (Goltz kick)
BRI — Althoff 6 run (kick failed)
BRI — Buessing 30 pass from Pelican (Goltz kick)
BRI — Courtney 5 run (pass failed)
LIM — Wendt run (Wendt kick)
BRI — Dravetsky 4 run (pass failed)
DENTON- GEYSER- STANFORD-GERALDINE 54, CENTERVILLE 49
|Centerville;14;22;13;0;—;49
|Denton- Geyser- Stanford-Geraldine;22;8;16;8;—;54
DEN — n/a 36 pass from Axel Becker (n/a kick)
CEN — Kelley 70 kickoff return (n/a kick)
DEN — Axel Becker 31 run (kick failed)
CEN — Upchurch 5 run (kick failed)
DEN — Axel Becker 18 run (n/a kick)
DEN — Ace Becker 1 run (n/a kick)
CEN — Upchurch 12 run (n/a kick)
CEN — Upchurch 1 run (kick failed)
CEN — Upchurch 2 run (n/a kick)
DEN — Ace Becker 43 run (n/a kick)
CEN — Annie 60 pass from Kelley (kick failed)
DEN — Ace Becker 30 pass from Smith (n/a kick)
CEN — Upchurch 5 run (n/a run)
DEN — Jacobson 3 run (n/a run)
FROID-LAKE 54, BAINVILLE 25
|Bainville;0;6;19;0;—;25
|Froid-Lake;24;22;8;0;—;54
SAVAGE 58, WIBAUX 19
|Savage;18;13;14;13;—;58
|Wibaux;6;6;0;7;—;19
SAV — Tombre 47 run (kick failed), 6:23
SAV — Riding 43 pass from Pilgeram (kick failed), 1:23
WIB — Wyatt Ree 45 pass from Will Ree (pass failed), 1:14
SAV — Tombre 34 run (kick failed), :12
SAV — Tombre 16 run (run failed), 6:22
SAV — Tombre 23 run (Erickson run), 3:30
WIB — Will Ree 50 run (kick failed), 3:13
SAV — Erickson 20 run, 7:44
SAV — Riding 15 pass from Erickson (Pilgeram pass from Erickson), 3:20
SAV — Pilgeram 4 run (pass failed), 9:16
SAV — Tombre 25 interception return (Riding pass from Erickson), 4:30
WIB — Colter 45 run (Allen run), 1:11
