Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.

Saturday's results

CLASS B

SHEPHERD 51, COLSTRIP 6

Colstrip;0;0;0;6;—;6
Shepherd;16;14;14;7;—;51

SHE — Nydegger 5 run (Hash run)

SHE — Queryel 4 run (Lammers run)

SHE — Zink 55 pass from Lammers (n/a kick)

SHE — Nydegger 36 interception return (n/a kick)

SHE — Zink 1 run (n/a kick)

SHE — Nydegger 6 run (n/a kick)

COL — Batie 36 pass from Vocu (run failed)

SHE — Hash 24 run (n/a kick)

6-MAN 

POWER-DUTTON-BRADY 46, VALIER 0

Valier;0;0;0;0;—;0
Power-Dutton-Brady;14;24;8;0;—;46

PDB — Baringer 19 pass from Doheny (Ellsworth kick)

PDB — Baringer 56 pass from Doheny (kick failed)

PDB — Lehnerz 20 pass from Doheny (Ellsworth kick)

PDB — Lehnerz 7 run (Ellsworth kick)

PDB — Doheny 22 pass from Feldmann (Ellsworth kick)

PDB — Sealey 55 pass from Doheny (Ellsworth kick)

FROID-LAKE 44, WIBAUX 7

Froid-Lake;36;8;0;0;—;44
Wibaux;0;0;7;0;—;7

FRO — Dethman 13 run (kick failed)

FRO — Dethman 22 run (Dethman kick)

FRO — Ashdyn Hobbs 4 run (Dethman kick)

FRO — Stentoft 28 pass from Dethman (kick failed)

FRO — Dethman 19 interception return (Dethman kick)

FRO — Forizs 4 run (Dethman kick)

HOBSON-MOORE-JUDITH GAP 46, CENTERVILLE 6

Centerville;6;0;0;0;—;6
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap;20;20;6;0;—;46

