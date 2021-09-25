Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
Saturday's results
CLASS B
SHEPHERD 51, COLSTRIP 6
|Colstrip;0;0;0;6;—;6
|Shepherd;16;14;14;7;—;51
SHE — Nydegger 5 run (Hash run)
SHE — Queryel 4 run (Lammers run)
SHE — Zink 55 pass from Lammers (n/a kick)
SHE — Nydegger 36 interception return (n/a kick)
SHE — Zink 1 run (n/a kick)
SHE — Nydegger 6 run (n/a kick)
COL — Batie 36 pass from Vocu (run failed)
SHE — Hash 24 run (n/a kick)
6-MAN
POWER-DUTTON-BRADY 46, VALIER 0
|Valier;0;0;0;0;—;0
|Power-Dutton-Brady;14;24;8;0;—;46
PDB — Baringer 19 pass from Doheny (Ellsworth kick)
PDB — Baringer 56 pass from Doheny (kick failed)
PDB — Lehnerz 20 pass from Doheny (Ellsworth kick)
PDB — Lehnerz 7 run (Ellsworth kick)
PDB — Doheny 22 pass from Feldmann (Ellsworth kick)
PDB — Sealey 55 pass from Doheny (Ellsworth kick)
FROID-LAKE 44, WIBAUX 7
|Froid-Lake;36;8;0;0;—;44
|Wibaux;0;0;7;0;—;7
FRO — Dethman 13 run (kick failed)
FRO — Dethman 22 run (Dethman kick)
FRO — Ashdyn Hobbs 4 run (Dethman kick)
FRO — Stentoft 28 pass from Dethman (kick failed)
FRO — Dethman 19 interception return (Dethman kick)
FRO — Forizs 4 run (Dethman kick)
HOBSON-MOORE-JUDITH GAP 46, CENTERVILLE 6
|Centerville;6;0;0;0;—;6
|Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap;20;20;6;0;—;46
FROID-LAKE 44, WIBAUX 7
|Froid-Lake;36;8;0;0;—;44
|Wibaux;0;0;7;0;—;7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.