Tuesday's result

6-Man

NOXON 44, GARDINER 20

Noxon;8;24;6;6;—;44
Gardiner;6;6;0;8;—;20

GAR — #11 53 run (kick failed)

NOX — Cade VanVleet 37 run (Christensen kick)

GAR — #11 4 run (kick failed)

NOX — Cade VanVleet 17 run (Christensen kick)

NOX — Cano 63 pass from Christensen (Christensen kick)

NOX — Monegan 68 run (Christensen kick)

NOX — Cade VanVleet 4 run (kick failed)

NOX — Cade VanVleet 8 run (kick failed)

GAR — #11 6 run (#11 kick)

