6-Man 

NORTH STAR 52, GREAT FALLS CENTRAL 16

Great Falls Central;8;0;0;8;—;16
North Star;38;7;7;0;—;52

NOR — Searles 10 run

NOR — Hansen 15 pass from Spicher

NOR — Otto 42 run

NOR — Hansen 4 pass from Spicher

NOR — Mansfield 73 pass from Spicher

GRE — Osiowy 47 pass from Duffy

NOR — Berg 6 run

NOR — Burkhartsmeyer 25 fumble return

NOR — Berg 2 run

GRE — Osiowy 4 run

DENTON- GEYSER- STANFORD-GERALDINE 62, NOXON 19

Denton- Geyser- Stanford-Geraldine;0;0;0;0;—;62
Noxon;0;0;0;0;—;19

DGS — Axel Becker 3 run (kick failed)

DGS — Axel Becker 12 run (kick failed)

DGS — Vincent 25 pass from Smith (Smith kick)

DGS — Ace Becker 38 interception return (kick failed)

DGS — Axel Becker 10 run (kick failed)

NOX — Risch 20 run (kick failed)

DGS — Jacobson 1 run (Smith kick)

NOX — Williams 7 pass from Risch (kick failed)

DGS — Ace Becker 1 run (Smith kick)

NOX — Williams 66 pass from Risch (kick failed)

DGS — Howell 40 blocked punt return (Jacobson pass from Smith)

