Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
6-Man
NORTH STAR 52, GREAT FALLS CENTRAL 16
|Great Falls Central;8;0;0;8;—;16
|North Star;38;7;7;0;—;52
NOR — Searles 10 run
NOR — Hansen 15 pass from Spicher
NOR — Otto 42 run
NOR — Hansen 4 pass from Spicher
NOR — Mansfield 73 pass from Spicher
GRE — Osiowy 47 pass from Duffy
NOR — Berg 6 run
NOR — Burkhartsmeyer 25 fumble return
NOR — Berg 2 run
GRE — Osiowy 4 run
DENTON- GEYSER- STANFORD-GERALDINE 62, NOXON 19
|Denton- Geyser- Stanford-Geraldine;0;0;0;0;—;62
|Noxon;0;0;0;0;—;19
DGS — Axel Becker 3 run (kick failed)
DGS — Axel Becker 12 run (kick failed)
DGS — Vincent 25 pass from Smith (Smith kick)
DGS — Ace Becker 38 interception return (kick failed)
DGS — Axel Becker 10 run (kick failed)
NOX — Risch 20 run (kick failed)
DGS — Jacobson 1 run (Smith kick)
NOX — Williams 7 pass from Risch (kick failed)
DGS — Ace Becker 1 run (Smith kick)
NOX — Williams 66 pass from Risch (kick failed)
DGS — Howell 40 blocked punt return (Jacobson pass from Smith)
