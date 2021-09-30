Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
Thursday's results
Class AA
BILLINGS SENIOR 31, BOZEMAN 28
|Billings Senior;0;7;10;14;—;31
|Bozeman;0;21;0;7;—;28
Class A
FRENCHTOWN 38, KELLOGG, ID 23
|Kellogg, ID;0;7;8;8;—;23
|Frenchtown;7;14;10;7;—;38
FRE — Rausch 28 run (Plaen kick)
FRE — Hick 2 run (Plaen kick)
KI — Kolby Luna 5 pass from Riply Luna (Kolby Luna kick)
FRE — Quinn 1 run (Plaen kick)
FRE — Plaen 22 field goal
KI — Riply Luna 5 run (Riply Luna run)
FRE — White 90 kickoff return (Plaen kick)
FRE — Shelton 12 pass from Quinn (Plaen kick)
KI — Kolby Luna 30 pass from Riply Luna (Riply Luna run)
