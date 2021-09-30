Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.

Thursday's results

Class AA

BILLINGS SENIOR 31, BOZEMAN 28

Billings Senior;0;7;10;14;—;31
Bozeman;0;21;0;7;—;28

Class A

FRENCHTOWN 38, KELLOGG, ID 23

Kellogg, ID;0;7;8;8;—;23
Frenchtown;7;14;10;7;—;38

FRE — Rausch 28 run (Plaen kick)

FRE — Hick 2 run (Plaen kick)

KI — Kolby Luna 5 pass from Riply Luna (Kolby Luna kick)

FRE — Quinn 1 run (Plaen kick)

FRE — Plaen 22 field goal

KI — Riply Luna 5 run (Riply Luna run)

FRE — White 90 kickoff return (Plaen kick)

FRE — Shelton 12 pass from Quinn (Plaen kick)

KI — Kolby Luna 30 pass from Riply Luna (Riply Luna run)

