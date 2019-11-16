Butte 35, Billings West 6
|Billings West;0;0;0;6;—;6
|Butte;14;7;7;7;—;35
BUT — Peyton Hettick 20 pass from Tommy Mellott (Casey Kautzman kick)
BUT — Banner Cetraro 60 pass from Tommy Mellott (Casey Kautzman kick)
BUT — Jake Olson 39 pass from Tommy Mellott (Casey Kautzman kick)
BUT — Kameron Moreno 16 run (Casey Kautzman kick)
BUT — Kameron Moreno 9 run (Casey Kautzman kick)
WST — Zack Tallman 7 pass from Josh Erbacher (kick failed)
Bozeman 28, Missoula Sentinel 21
|Bozeman;7;14;7;0;—;28
|Missoula Sentinel;0;7;7;7;—;21
BOZ — Carter Ash 58 pass from Jake D'Agostino (Hayden Williamson kick)
SENT — Zac Crews 8 pass from Dayton Bay (Cam Dirnberger kick)
BOZ — Asher Croy 1 run (Hayden Williamson kick)
BOZ — Brett Clark 15 pass from Jake D'Agostino (Hayden Williamson kick)
BOZ — Logan Pailthorpe 4 pass from Jake D'Agostino (Hayden Williamson kick)
SENT — Jaxon Lee 1 run (Cam Dirnberger kick)
SENT — TJ Rausch 65 pass from Dayton Bay (Cam Dirnberger kick)
