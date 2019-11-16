Butte 35, Billings West 6

Billings West;0;0;0;6;—;6
Butte;14;7;7;7;—;35

BUT — Peyton Hettick 20 pass from Tommy Mellott (Casey Kautzman kick)

BUT — Banner Cetraro 60 pass from Tommy Mellott (Casey Kautzman kick)

BUT — Jake Olson 39 pass from Tommy Mellott (Casey Kautzman kick)

BUT — Kameron Moreno 16 run (Casey Kautzman kick)

Bozeman 28, Missoula Sentinel 21

Bozeman;7;14;7;0;—;28
Missoula Sentinel;0;7;7;7;—;21

BOZ — Carter Ash 58 pass from Jake D'Agostino (Hayden Williamson kick)

SENT — Zac Crews 8 pass from Dayton Bay (Cam Dirnberger kick)

BOZ — Asher Croy 1 run (Hayden Williamson kick)

BOZ — Brett Clark 15 pass from Jake D'Agostino (Hayden Williamson kick)

BOZ — Logan Pailthorpe 4 pass from Jake D'Agostino (Hayden Williamson kick)

SENT — Jaxon Lee 1 run (Cam Dirnberger kick)

SENT — TJ Rausch 65 pass from Dayton Bay (Cam Dirnberger kick)

