Championships
Class A
Miles City 35, Laurel 7
|Laurel;0;0;7;0;—;7
|Miles City;7;7;7;14;—;35
MCY — Carson Hunter 10 run (Jess Bellows kick)
MCY — Aidan Barrows 17 pass from Carson Hunter (Jess Bellows kick)
MCY — Jess Bellows 84 pass from Carson Hunter (Jess Bellows kick)
LAU — Ethan Renner 52 pass from Eli Aby (Tyler Emineth kick)
MCY — Carson Hunter 2 run (Jess Bellows kick)
MCY — Jess Bellows 20 pass from Carson Hunter (Jess Bellows kick)
Class B
Eureka 20, Manhattan 6
|Eureka;7;7;6;0;—;20
|Manhattan;0;6;0;0;—;6
EUR — Cory Chaney 5 pass from Hank Dunn (Danny Dunn kick)
MAN — Lane Veltkamp 4 run (kick failed)
EUR — Hank Dunn 1 run (Danny Dunn kick)
EUR — Hank Dunn 53 run (pass failed)
8-Man
Fairview 70, Alberton-Superior 6
|Alberton-Superior;0;6;0;0;—;6
|Fairview;34;22;14;0;—;70
FRV — Cody Asbeck 77 kickoff return (run failed)
FRV — Jesse Selting 40 pass from Alex Schriver (run failed)
FRV — Alex Schriver 38 run (Braiden Taylor pass from Alex Schriver)
FRV — Cody Asbeck 29 pass from Alex Schriver (pass failed)
FRV — Cody Asbeck 67 pass from Alex Schriver (pass failed)
CF — Trey Green 11 run (pass failed)
FRV — Cody Asbeck 2 run (Alex Schriver run)
FRV — Alex Schriver 31 run (Cody Asbeck pass from Alex Schriver)
FRV — Jesse Selting 21 pass from Alex Schriver (run failed)
FRV — Cody Asbeck 63 pass from Alex Schriver (run failed)
FRV — Alex Schriver 21 interception (Cody Asbeck run)
6-Man
Jordan 70, Wibaux 14
|Wibaux;0;14;0;0;—;14
|Jordan;21;19;15;15;—;70
JOR — Derek Reis 8 pass from Keenan Murnion (kick failed)
JOR — Derek Reis 2 run (Edward Murnion run)
JOR — Team safety
JOR — Dawson Murnion 13 pass from Keenan Murnion (kick failed)
WBX — Gavin Nelson 1 run ( kick)
JOR — Edward Murnion 35 pass from Keenan Murnion (kick failed)
JOR — Edward Murnion 5 pass from Keenan Murnion (kick failed)
WBX — Tel Lunde 7 run (kick failed)
JOR — Edward Murnion 41 pass from Keenan Murnion (Edward Murnion pass from Keenan Murnion)
JOR — Cole Murnion 16 pass from Keenan Murnion (kick failed)
JOR — Team safety
JOR — Cole Murnion NA fumble return ( kick)
JOR — Cole Murnion 29 pass from Edward Murnion (Edward Murnion kick)
JOR — Ben McRae 5 pass from Keenan Murnion (Derek Reis pass from Keenan Murnion)
