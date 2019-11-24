Championships

Class A

Miles City 35, Laurel 7

Laurel;0;0;7;0;—;7
Miles City;7;7;7;14;—;35

MCY — Carson Hunter 10 run (Jess Bellows kick)

MCY — Aidan Barrows 17 pass from Carson Hunter (Jess Bellows kick)

MCY — Jess Bellows 84 pass from Carson Hunter (Jess Bellows kick)

LAU — Ethan Renner 52 pass from Eli Aby (Tyler Emineth kick)

MCY — Carson Hunter 2 run (Jess Bellows kick)

MCY — Jess Bellows 20 pass from Carson Hunter (Jess Bellows kick)

 

Class B

Eureka 20, Manhattan 6

Eureka;7;7;6;0;—;20
Manhattan;0;6;0;0;—;6

EUR — Cory Chaney 5 pass from Hank Dunn (Danny Dunn kick)

MAN — Lane Veltkamp 4 run (kick failed)

EUR — Hank Dunn 1 run (Danny Dunn kick)

EUR — Hank Dunn 53 run (pass failed)

8-Man

Fairview 70, Alberton-Superior 6

Alberton-Superior;0;6;0;0;—;6
Fairview;34;22;14;0;—;70

FRV — Cody Asbeck 77 kickoff return (run failed)

FRV — Jesse Selting 40 pass from Alex Schriver (run failed)

FRV — Alex Schriver 38 run (Braiden Taylor pass from Alex Schriver)

FRV — Cody Asbeck 29 pass from Alex Schriver (pass failed)

FRV — Cody Asbeck 67 pass from Alex Schriver (pass failed)

CF — Trey Green 11 run (pass failed)

FRV — Cody Asbeck 2 run (Alex Schriver run)

FRV — Alex Schriver 31 run (Cody Asbeck pass from Alex Schriver)

FRV — Jesse Selting 21 pass from Alex Schriver (run failed)

FRV — Cody Asbeck 63 pass from Alex Schriver (run failed)

FRV — Alex Schriver 21 interception (Cody Asbeck run)

6-Man

Jordan 70, Wibaux 14

Wibaux;0;14;0;0;—;14
Jordan;21;19;15;15;—;70

JOR — Derek Reis 8 pass from Keenan Murnion (kick failed)

JOR — Derek Reis 2 run (Edward Murnion run)

JOR — Team safety

JOR — Dawson Murnion 13 pass from Keenan Murnion (kick failed)

WBX — Gavin Nelson 1 run ( kick)

JOR — Edward Murnion 35 pass from Keenan Murnion (kick failed)

JOR — Edward Murnion 5 pass from Keenan Murnion (kick failed)

WBX — Tel Lunde 7 run (kick failed)

JOR — Edward Murnion 41 pass from Keenan Murnion (Edward Murnion pass from Keenan Murnion)

JOR — Cole Murnion 16 pass from Keenan Murnion (kick failed)

JOR — Team safety

JOR — Cole Murnion NA fumble return ( kick)

JOR — Cole Murnion 29 pass from Edward Murnion (Edward Murnion kick)

JOR — Ben McRae 5 pass from Keenan Murnion (Derek Reis pass from Keenan Murnion)

