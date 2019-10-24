Hot Springs 55, Gardiner 7

Gardiner;7;0;0;0;—;7
Hot Springs;7;26;15;7;—;55

HSP — Kyle Lawson 8 pass from Jack McAllister (Luke Waterbury run)

GAR — Evan Guengerich 40 run (Elijah Byrd kick)

HSP — Brandon Knudsen 11 run (McAllister kick)

HSP — Brandon Knudsen 60 punt return (pass failed)

HSP — Jack McAllister 59 fumble return (kick failed)

HSP — Kyle Lawson 1 run (run failed)

HSP — Brandon Knudsen 20 run (Jack McAllister kick)

HSP — Kyle Lawson 3 run (Jack McAllister run)

HSP — Kyle Lawson 13 run ( run)

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments