Hot Springs 55, Gardiner 7
|Gardiner;7;0;0;0;—;7
|Hot Springs;7;26;15;7;—;55
HSP — Kyle Lawson 8 pass from Jack McAllister (Luke Waterbury run)
GAR — Evan Guengerich 40 run (Elijah Byrd kick)
HSP — Brandon Knudsen 11 run (McAllister kick)
HSP — Brandon Knudsen 60 punt return (pass failed)
HSP — Jack McAllister 59 fumble return (kick failed)
HSP — Kyle Lawson 1 run (run failed)
HSP — Brandon Knudsen 20 run (Jack McAllister kick)
HSP — Kyle Lawson 3 run (Jack McAllister run)
HSP — Kyle Lawson 13 run ( run)
