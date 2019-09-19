Bozeman 58, Billings Skyview 0

Bozeman;7;10;34;7;—;58
Billings Skyview;0;0;0;0;—;0

BOZ — Logan Pailthorpe 8 pass from Jake D'Agostino (Alexander Swann kick)

BOZ — Asher Croy 1 run (Alexander Swann kick)

BOZ — FG Alexander Swann 33

BOZ — Asher Croy 5 run (Alexander Swann kick)

BOZ — Logan Pailthorpe 74 interception (kick failed)

BOZ — Asher Croy 11 run (Alexander Swann kick)

BOZ — Asher Croy 41 run (Alexander Swann kick)

BOZ — Kaelan Patten 90 return of blocked punt (Alexander Swann kick)

BOZ — Brendan Martin 29 run (Hayden Williamson kick)

Helena 23, Missoula Big Sky 20

Helena;7;9;0;7;—;23
Missoula Big Sky;0;7;13;0;—;20

HEL — Logan Brown 5 run (Caven Wade kick)

MBS — Ben Maehl 26 pass from Draven Lincoln (Vlad Lemeza kick)

HEL — FG Caven Wade 31

HEL — Hayden Ferguson 8 pass from Kaden Huot (run failed)

MBS — Ben Maehl 27 pass from Jett Rebish (Vlad Lemeza kick)

MBS — Jett Rebish 3 run (kick failed)

HEL — Logan Brown 1 run (Caven Wade kick)

