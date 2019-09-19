Bozeman 58, Billings Skyview 0
|Bozeman;7;10;34;7;—;58
|Billings Skyview;0;0;0;0;—;0
BOZ — Logan Pailthorpe 8 pass from Jake D'Agostino (Alexander Swann kick)
BOZ — Asher Croy 1 run (Alexander Swann kick)
BOZ — FG Alexander Swann 33
BOZ — Asher Croy 5 run (Alexander Swann kick)
BOZ — Logan Pailthorpe 74 interception (kick failed)
BOZ — Asher Croy 11 run (Alexander Swann kick)
BOZ — Asher Croy 41 run (Alexander Swann kick)
BOZ — Kaelan Patten 90 return of blocked punt (Alexander Swann kick)
BOZ — Brendan Martin 29 run (Hayden Williamson kick)
Helena 23, Missoula Big Sky 20
|Helena;7;9;0;7;—;23
|Missoula Big Sky;0;7;13;0;—;20
HEL — Logan Brown 5 run (Caven Wade kick)
MBS — Ben Maehl 26 pass from Draven Lincoln (Vlad Lemeza kick)
HEL — FG Caven Wade 31
HEL — Hayden Ferguson 8 pass from Kaden Huot (run failed)
MBS — Ben Maehl 27 pass from Jett Rebish (Vlad Lemeza kick)
MBS — Jett Rebish 3 run (kick failed)
HEL — Logan Brown 1 run (Caven Wade kick)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.