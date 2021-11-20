Playoff boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
Saturday's results
Class A
HAMILTON 21, LAUREL 7
|Hamilton;7;7;0;7;—;21
|Laurel;0;7;0;0;—;7
HAM — Rostad 4 run (Jones kick), 2:51
LAU — Dantic 5 run (Desmet kick), 4:10
HAM — Rostad 34 run (Jones kick), 1:13
HAM — Rostad 10 run (Jones kick), 6:34
Class B
FLORENCE-CARLTON 48, BIGFORK 0
|Bigfork;0;0;0;0;—;0
|Florence-Carlton;0;21;27;0;—;48
FC — Shoupe 19 pass from Duchien (Zaluski kick), 9:53
FC — Maki 12 pass from Pyette (Zaluski kick), 5:16
FC — Maki 19 pass from Duchien (Zaluski kick), 2:02
FC — Duchien 10 run (Zaluski kick)
FC — Shoupe 10 pass from Duchien (Zaluski kick)
FC — Pyette 4 run (Zaluski kick)
8-Man
THOMPSON FALLS 40, DRUMMOND-PHILIPSBURG 8
|Drummond-Philipsburg;0;8;0;0;—;8
|Thompson Falls;8;6;12;14;—;40
TF — Bucher 15 run (Thilmony run)
TF — Bucher 40 run (run failed), 3:58
DP — Goldade 5 run (Tallon run), 0:25
TF — Bucher 53 run (run failed), 3:21
TF — Ratliff 1 run (pass failed), 7:15
TF — Hanks 2 run (Dorscher run), 11:24
TF — Schraeder 15 fumble return (Schraeder run), 11:09
6-Man
FROID-LAKE 43, POWER-DUTTON-BRADY 0
|Froid-Lake;14;15;0;14;—;43
|Power-Dutton-Brady;0;0;0;0;—;0
FRO — Ashdyn Hobbs 30 run (kick failed), 6:02
FRO — Ashdyn Hobbs 27 run (n/a kick), 3:04
FRO — Stentoft 1 run (n/a kick), 7:39
FRO — Nesbit 24 pass from Dethman (Nesbit pass from Dethman), 3:23
FRO — Huft 11 pass from Dethman (n/a kick), 4:55
