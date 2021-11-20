Playoff boxscores will be updated as we receive them.

Saturday's results

Class A  

HAMILTON 21, LAUREL 7

Hamilton;7;7;0;7;—;21
Laurel;0;7;0;0;—;7

HAM — Rostad 4 run (Jones kick), 2:51

LAU — Dantic 5 run (Desmet kick), 4:10

HAM — Rostad 34 run (Jones kick), 1:13

HAM — Rostad 10 run (Jones kick), 6:34

Class B

FLORENCE-CARLTON 48, BIGFORK 0

Bigfork;0;0;0;0;—;0
Florence-Carlton;0;21;27;0;—;48

FC — Shoupe 19 pass from Duchien (Zaluski kick), 9:53

FC — Maki 12 pass from Pyette (Zaluski kick), 5:16

FC — Maki 19 pass from Duchien (Zaluski kick), 2:02

FC — Duchien 10 run (Zaluski kick)

FC — Shoupe 10 pass from Duchien (Zaluski kick)

FC — Pyette 4 run (Zaluski kick)

8-Man

THOMPSON FALLS 40, DRUMMOND-PHILIPSBURG 8

Drummond-Philipsburg;0;8;0;0;—;8
Thompson Falls;8;6;12;14;—;40

TF — Bucher 15 run (Thilmony run)

TF — Bucher 40 run (run failed), 3:58

DP — Goldade 5 run (Tallon run), 0:25

TF — Bucher 53 run (run failed), 3:21

TF — Ratliff 1 run (pass failed), 7:15

TF — Hanks 2 run (Dorscher run), 11:24

TF — Schraeder 15 fumble return (Schraeder run), 11:09

6-Man

FROID-LAKE 43, POWER-DUTTON-BRADY 0

Froid-Lake;14;15;0;14;—;43
Power-Dutton-Brady;0;0;0;0;—;0

FRO — Ashdyn Hobbs 30 run (kick failed), 6:02

FRO — Ashdyn Hobbs 27 run (n/a kick), 3:04

FRO — Stentoft 1 run (n/a kick), 7:39

FRO — Nesbit 24 pass from Dethman (Nesbit pass from Dethman), 3:23

FRO — Huft 11 pass from Dethman (n/a kick), 4:55

