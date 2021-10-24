MHSA Playoffs

Class AA

First round

Friday, Oct. 29

Helena Capital at Great Falls CMR, 3 p.m.

Bozeman Gallatin at Helena, 7 p.m.

Billings Senior at Kalispell Glacier, 7 p.m.

Missoula Big Sky at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

First-round byes: Missoula Sentinel, Bozeman, Billings West, Butte.

Class A

First round

Oct. 29-30

Frenchtown at Whitefish, date and time to be announced

Saturday, Oct. 30

Miles City at Columbia Falls, 1 p.m.

Libby at Billings Central, Herb Klindt Field, 1 p.m.

Dillon at Sidney, 1 p.m.

First-round byes: Laurel, Polson, Hamilton, Lewistown.

Class B

First round

Oct. 29-30

(Dates and times to be announced)

Cut Bank at Florence

Baker at Columbus

Whitehall at Malta

Jefferson at Red Lodge

Shepherd at Townsend

Bigfork at Glasgow

Big Timber at Huntley Project

Fairfield at Eureka

8-Man

First round

Oct. 29-30

(Dates and times to be announced)

Circle at Thompson Falls

Belt at Culbertson

Superior-Alberton at Park City

Scobey at Simms

Chinook at Fairview

Sheridan at Drummond-Philipsburg

Plentywood at Fort Benton

St. Ignatius at Joliet

6-Man

First round

Oct. 29-30

(Pairings to be announced)

Source: Montana High School Association website.

