MHSA Playoffs
Class AA
First round
Friday, Oct. 29
Helena Capital at Great Falls CMR, 3 p.m.
Bozeman Gallatin at Helena, 7 p.m.
Billings Senior at Kalispell Glacier, 7 p.m.
Missoula Big Sky at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
First-round byes: Missoula Sentinel, Bozeman, Billings West, Butte.
Class A
First round
Oct. 29-30
Frenchtown at Whitefish, date and time to be announced
Saturday, Oct. 30
Miles City at Columbia Falls, 1 p.m.
Libby at Billings Central, Herb Klindt Field, 1 p.m.
Dillon at Sidney, 1 p.m.
First-round byes: Laurel, Polson, Hamilton, Lewistown.
Class B
First round
Oct. 29-30
(Dates and times to be announced)
Cut Bank at Florence
Baker at Columbus
Whitehall at Malta
Jefferson at Red Lodge
Shepherd at Townsend
Bigfork at Glasgow
Big Timber at Huntley Project
Fairfield at Eureka
8-Man
First round
Oct. 29-30
(Dates and times to be announced)
Circle at Thompson Falls
Belt at Culbertson
Superior-Alberton at Park City
Scobey at Simms
Chinook at Fairview
Sheridan at Drummond-Philipsburg
Plentywood at Fort Benton
St. Ignatius at Joliet
6-Man
First round
Oct. 29-30
(Pairings to be announced)
Source: Montana High School Association website.
