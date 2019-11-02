Montana High School Association
Football Playoffs
Class AA
First round
Friday, Nov. 1
Bozeman 27, Missoula Big Sky 3
Helena 34, Great Falls CMR 7
Missoula Sentinel 45, Billings Skyview 7
Kalispell Glacier 33, Great Falls 24
Helena Capital 49, Belgrade 10
Billings West 51, Kalispell Flathead 22
Saturday, Nov. 2
Billings Senior 41, Missoula Hellgate 13
First-round bye: Butte.
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 8
Kalispell Glacier at Butte
Helena Capital at Billings West
Billings Senior at Missoula Sentinel
Helena at Bozeman
Class A
First round
Friday, Nov. 1
Billings Central 45, Glendive 13
Saturday, Nov. 2
Frenchtown 34, Whitefish 7
Havre 14, Lewistown 13
Libby 49, Butte Central 28
First-round byes: Miles City, Hamilton, Dillon, Laurel.
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Nov. 9
Frenchtown at Miles City
Billings Central at Hamilton, 1 p.m.
Havre at Dillon
Libby at Laurel
Class B
First round
Saturday, Nov. 2
Fairfield 41, Townsend 13
Florence 59, Shepherd 6
Manhattan 41, Cut Bank 0
Missoula Loyola 20, Huntley Project 0
Eureka 65, Baker 24
Columbus 28, Glasgow 24
Red Lodge 28, Bigfork 25
Malta 26, Jefferson 7
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Nov. 9
Florence at Fairfield
Missoula Loyola at Manhattan
Columbus at Eureka
Malta at Red Lodge
8-Man
First round
Friday, Nov. 1
Thompson Falls 55, Twin Bridges 20
Saturday, Nov. 2
Fairview 70, Choteau 8
Fort Benton 62, Culbertson 0
Park City 34, St. Ignatius 24
Alberton-Superior 58, Shelby 21
Belt 70, Scobey 34
Drummond-Philipsburg 46, West Yellowstone 40, 2OT
Great Falls Central 41, Ekalaka 18
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Nov. 9
Thompson Falls at Fairview
Park City at Fort Benton
Belt at Alberton-Superior
Drummond-Philipsburg at Great Falls Central
6-Man
First round
Saturday, Nov. 2
Hot Springs 47, Harlowton-Ryegate 18
Westby-Grenora 50, Power-Dutton-Brady 0
Shields Valley 59, Geraldine-Highwood 38
Wibaux 26, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 18
Jordan 51, North Star 6
Bridger 43, White Sulphur Springs 41
Big Sandy 51, Richey-Lambert 16
Roy-Winifred 38, Noxon 29
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Nov. 9
Westby-Grenora at Hot Springs
Wibaux at Shields Valley
Bridger at Jordan
Roy-Winifred at Big Sandy
