Montana High School Association

Football Playoffs

Class AA

First round

Friday, Nov. 1

Bozeman 27, Missoula Big Sky 3

Helena 34, Great Falls CMR 7

Missoula Sentinel 45, Billings Skyview 7

Kalispell Glacier 33, Great Falls 24

Helena Capital 49, Belgrade 10

Billings West 51, Kalispell Flathead 22

Saturday, Nov. 2

Billings Senior 41, Missoula Hellgate 13

First-round bye: Butte.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 8

Kalispell Glacier at Butte

Helena Capital at Billings West

Billings Senior at Missoula Sentinel

Helena at Bozeman

Class A

First round

Friday, Nov. 1

Billings Central 45, Glendive 13

Saturday, Nov. 2

Frenchtown 34, Whitefish 7

Havre 14, Lewistown 13

Libby 49, Butte Central 28 

First-round byes: Miles City, Hamilton, Dillon, Laurel.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Nov. 9

Frenchtown at Miles City

Billings Central at Hamilton, 1 p.m.

Havre at Dillon

Libby at Laurel

Class B

First round

Saturday, Nov. 2

Fairfield 41, Townsend 13

Florence 59, Shepherd 6

Manhattan 41, Cut Bank 0

Missoula Loyola 20, Huntley Project 0

Eureka 65, Baker 24

Columbus 28, Glasgow 24

Red Lodge 28, Bigfork 25

Malta 26, Jefferson 7

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Nov. 9

Florence at Fairfield

Missoula Loyola at Manhattan

Columbus at Eureka

Malta at Red Lodge

8-Man

First round

Friday, Nov. 1

Thompson Falls 55, Twin Bridges 20

Saturday, Nov. 2

Fairview 70, Choteau 8

Fort Benton 62, Culbertson 0 

Park City 34, St. Ignatius 24

Alberton-Superior 58, Shelby 21

Belt 70, Scobey 34

Drummond-Philipsburg 46, West Yellowstone 40, 2OT

Great Falls Central 41, Ekalaka 18

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Nov. 9

Thompson Falls at Fairview

Park City at Fort Benton

Belt at Alberton-Superior

Drummond-Philipsburg at Great Falls Central

6-Man

First round

Saturday, Nov. 2

Hot Springs 47, Harlowton-Ryegate 18

Westby-Grenora 50, Power-Dutton-Brady 0 

Shields Valley 59, Geraldine-Highwood 38 

Wibaux 26, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 18 

Jordan 51, North Star 6

Bridger 43, White Sulphur Springs 41

Big Sandy 51, Richey-Lambert 16

Roy-Winifred 38, Noxon 29 

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Nov. 9

Westby-Grenora at Hot Springs

Wibaux at Shields Valley

Bridger at Jordan

Roy-Winifred at Big Sandy

