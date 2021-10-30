MHSA Playoffs
Class AA
First round
Friday, Oct. 29
Helena Capital 45, Great Falls CMR 7
Helena 42, Bozeman Gallatin 28
Kalispell Glacier 21, Billings Senior 14
Great Falls 41, Missoula Big Sky 14
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 5
Great Falls (6-4) at Missoula Sentinel (8-0), 7 p.m.
Helena (8-2) at Bozeman (5-4), 7 p.m.
Helena Capital (6-4) at Billings West (8-1), 7 p.m.
Kalispell Glacier (7-3) at Butte (6-3), 7 p.m.
Class A
First round
Saturday, Oct. 30
Miles City 21, Columbia Falls 20
Billings Central 54, Libby 12
Sidney 17, Dillon 14
Frenchtown 17, Whitefish 13
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 5
Times TBA
Frenchtown (7-3) at Laurel (8-0)
Billings Central (7-2) at Polson (9-0)
Miles City (5-4) at Hamilton (8-0)
Sidney (5-4) at Lewistown (7-1)
Class B
First round
Saturday, Oct. 30
Florence-Carlton 37, Cut Bank 0
Columbus 50, Baker 8
Whitehall 34, Malta 22
Jefferson 7, Red Lodge 0
Townsend 38, Shepherd 8
Bigfork 49, Glasgow 0
Big Timber 32, Huntley Project 28
Eureka 42, Fairfield 12
Quarterfinals
Dates/Times TBA
Columbus (8-1) at Florence-Carlton (9-0)
Whitehall (3-5) at Jefferson (6-3)
Bigfork (7-2) at Townsend (8-1)
Big Timber (4-6) at Eureka (8-2)
8-Man
First round
Friday, Oct. 29
Fairview 34, Chinook 26
Saturday, Oct. 30
Thompson Falls 55, Circle 6
Belt 36, Culbertson 15
Park City 60, Alberton-Superior 40
Scobey 60, Simms 24
Drummond-Philipsburg 55, Sheridan 7
Fort Benton 42, Plentywood 22
St. Ignatius 34, Joliet 12
Quarterfinals
Dates/Times TBA
Belt (8-1) at Thompson Falls (10-0)
Scobey (7-1) at Park City (8-1)
Drummond-Philipsburg (8-0) at Fairview (7-2)
St. Ignatius at Fort Benton(7-1)
6-Man
First round
Friday, Oct. 29
Shields Valley 55, Noxon 45
Saturday, Oct. 30
White Sulphur Springs 63, Wibaux 8
Power-Dutton-Brady 55, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 21
Richey-Lambert 40, Roy-Winifred 12
Froid-Lake 26, Hot Springs 20
Bridger 56, Valier 12
Big Sandy 52, Valley Christian 40
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Grass Range-Winnett 26, Broadview-Lavina 24
Quarterfinals
Dates/Times TBA
Power-Dutton-Brady (9-1) at White Sulphur Springs (8-0)
Richey-Lambert (7-2) at Shields Valley (7-1)
Bridger (8-1) at Froid-Lake (10-0)
Big Sandy (7-3) at DGS-GRW (8-2)
Source: Montana High School Association website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.