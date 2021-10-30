MHSA Playoffs

Class AA

First round

Friday, Oct. 29

Helena Capital 45, Great Falls CMR 7

Helena 42, Bozeman Gallatin 28

Kalispell Glacier 21, Billings Senior 14

Great Falls 41, Missoula Big Sky 14 

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 5

Great Falls (6-4) at Missoula Sentinel (8-0), 7 p.m.

Helena (8-2) at Bozeman (5-4), 7 p.m.

Helena Capital (6-4) at Billings West (8-1), 7 p.m.

Kalispell Glacier (7-3) at Butte (6-3), 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

Saturday, Oct. 30

Miles City 21, Columbia Falls 20 

Billings Central 54, Libby 12

Sidney 17, Dillon 14

Frenchtown 17, Whitefish 13 

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 5

Times TBA

Frenchtown (7-3) at Laurel (8-0)

Billings Central (7-2) at Polson (9-0)

Miles City (5-4) at Hamilton (8-0)

Sidney (5-4) at Lewistown (7-1)

Class B

First round

Saturday, Oct. 30

Florence-Carlton 37, Cut Bank 0

Columbus 50, Baker 8 

Whitehall 34, Malta 22  

Jefferson 7, Red Lodge 0

Townsend 38, Shepherd 8 

Bigfork 49, Glasgow 0

Big Timber 32, Huntley Project 28

Eureka 42, Fairfield 12

Quarterfinals

Dates/Times TBA

Columbus (8-1) at Florence-Carlton (9-0)

Whitehall (3-5) at Jefferson (6-3)

Bigfork (7-2) at Townsend (8-1)

Big Timber (4-6) at Eureka (8-2)

8-Man

First round

Friday, Oct. 29

Fairview 34, Chinook 26

Saturday, Oct. 30

Thompson Falls 55, Circle 6

Belt 36, Culbertson 15 

Park City 60, Alberton-Superior 40  

Scobey 60, Simms 24

Drummond-Philipsburg 55, Sheridan 7

Fort Benton 42, Plentywood 22 

St. Ignatius 34, Joliet 12 

Quarterfinals

Dates/Times TBA

Belt (8-1) at Thompson Falls (10-0)

Scobey (7-1) at Park City (8-1) 

Drummond-Philipsburg (8-0) at Fairview (7-2)

St. Ignatius at Fort Benton(7-1)

6-Man

First round

Friday, Oct. 29

Shields Valley 55, Noxon 45

Saturday, Oct. 30

White Sulphur Springs 63, Wibaux 8

Power-Dutton-Brady 55, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 21

Richey-Lambert 40, Roy-Winifred 12 

Froid-Lake 26, Hot Springs 20

Bridger 56, Valier 12 

Big Sandy 52, Valley Christian 40

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Grass Range-Winnett 26, Broadview-Lavina 24 

Quarterfinals

Dates/Times TBA

Power-Dutton-Brady (9-1) at White Sulphur Springs (8-0)

Richey-Lambert (7-2) at Shields Valley (7-1)

Bridger (8-1) at Froid-Lake (10-0)

Big Sandy (7-3) at DGS-GRW (8-2)

Source: Montana High School Association website.

