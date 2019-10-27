Montana High School Association

Football Playoffs

Class AA

First round

Friday, Nov. 1

Missoula Big Sky at Bozeman, 7 p.m.

Great Falls CMR at Helena, 4 p.m.

Billings Skyview at Missoula Sentinel, 7 p.m.

Kalispell Glacier at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

Belgrade at Helena Capital, 7:30 p.m.

Kalispell Flathead at Billings West, Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Missoula Hellgate at Billings Senior, Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium, 1 p.m.

First-round bye: Butte.

Class A

First round

Whitefish at Frenchtown, TBA

Glendive at Billings Central, Friday, Nov. 1, Herb Klindt Field, 7 p.m.

Lewistown at Havre, TBA

Butte Central at Libby, TBA

First-round byes: Miles City, Hamilton, Dillon, Laurel.

Class B

First round

Townsend at Fairfield, TBA

Shepherd at Florence, Saturday, Nov. 2, 1 p.m. 

Cut Bank at Manhattan, TBA

Missoula Loyola at Huntley Project, Saturday, Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Baker at Eureka, TBA

Glasgow at Columbus, TBA

Bigfork at Red Lodge, TBA

Jefferson at Malta, TBA

8-Man

First round

Choteau at Fairview, TBA

Twin Bridges at Thompson Falls, TBA

Culbertson at Fort Benton, TBA

St. Ignatius at Park City, TBA

Shelby at Alberton-Superior, TBA

Belt at Scobey, TBA

Drummond-Philipsburg at West Yellowstone, TBA

Ekalaka at Great Falls Central, TBA

6-Man

First round

Harlowton-Ryegate at Hot Springs, TBA

Westby-Grenora at Power-Dutton-Brady, TBA

Geraldine-Highwood at Shields Valley, TBA

Denton-Geyser-Stanford at Wibaux, TBA

North Star at Jordan, TBA

White Sulphur Springs at Bridger, TBA

Richey-Lambert at Big Sandy, TBA

Roy-Winifred at Noxon, TBA

