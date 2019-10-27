Montana High School Association
Football Playoffs
Class AA
First round
Friday, Nov. 1
Missoula Big Sky at Bozeman, 7 p.m.
Great Falls CMR at Helena, 4 p.m.
Billings Skyview at Missoula Sentinel, 7 p.m.
Kalispell Glacier at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
Belgrade at Helena Capital, 7:30 p.m.
Kalispell Flathead at Billings West, Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Missoula Hellgate at Billings Senior, Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium, 1 p.m.
First-round bye: Butte.
Class A
First round
Whitefish at Frenchtown, TBA
Glendive at Billings Central, Friday, Nov. 1, Herb Klindt Field, 7 p.m.
Lewistown at Havre, TBA
Butte Central at Libby, TBA
First-round byes: Miles City, Hamilton, Dillon, Laurel.
Class B
First round
Townsend at Fairfield, TBA
Shepherd at Florence, Saturday, Nov. 2, 1 p.m.
Cut Bank at Manhattan, TBA
Missoula Loyola at Huntley Project, Saturday, Nov. 2, 1 p.m.
Baker at Eureka, TBA
Glasgow at Columbus, TBA
Bigfork at Red Lodge, TBA
Jefferson at Malta, TBA
8-Man
First round
Choteau at Fairview, TBA
Twin Bridges at Thompson Falls, TBA
Culbertson at Fort Benton, TBA
St. Ignatius at Park City, TBA
Shelby at Alberton-Superior, TBA
Belt at Scobey, TBA
Drummond-Philipsburg at West Yellowstone, TBA
Ekalaka at Great Falls Central, TBA
6-Man
First round
Harlowton-Ryegate at Hot Springs, TBA
Westby-Grenora at Power-Dutton-Brady, TBA
Geraldine-Highwood at Shields Valley, TBA
Denton-Geyser-Stanford at Wibaux, TBA
North Star at Jordan, TBA
White Sulphur Springs at Bridger, TBA
Richey-Lambert at Big Sandy, TBA
Roy-Winifred at Noxon, TBA
