Montana high school football scores

Thursday

Bozeman 38, Billings Senior 3

Drummond-Philipsburg 48, Cascade 20

North Star 55, Sunburst 19

Shelby 70, Rocky Boy 8

Friday

Arlee 44, Plains 8

Baker 24, Roundup 0

Belt 28, Joliet 8

Big Sandy 60, Box Elder 7

Bigfork 42, Anaconda 0

Billings Central 38, Laurel 3

Billings West 44, Billings Skyview 7

Bozeman Gallatin 20, Great Falls CMR 17

Bridger 37, Shields Valley 22

Broadview-Lavina 57, Absarokee 0

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 22, Hobson-Moore 7

Chinook 42, St. Regis-Mullan (Id) 26

Corvallis 37, Stevensville 8

Culbertson 59, Plentywood 19

Custer-Hysham-Melstone 56, Fromberg-Belfry 6

Cut Bank 22, Wolf Point 7

Ennis 61, Deer Lodge 8

Dillon 47, Butte Central 14

Eureka 33, Missoula Loyola 7

Fairview 58, Westby-Grenora 8

Florence-Carlton 49, Thompson Falls 8

Forsyth 76, Lodge Grass 0

Fort Benton 58, Harlem 0

Frenchtown 29, Kellogg, Id 20

Glasgow 16, Fairfield 6

Great Falls 49, Belgrade 7

Hamilton 43, East Helena 0

Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap 32, West Yellowstone 24

Havre 26, Glendive 12

Helena 24, Kalispell Glacier 21

Helena Capital 41, Butte 0

Hot Springs 38, Noxon 26

Huntley Project 56, Shepherd 16

Jefferson 19, Big Timber 14

Lone Peak 22, Choteau 18

Malta 49, Conrad 6

Miles City 54, Livingston 0

Missoula Big Sky 20, Missoula Hellgate 19

Missoula Sentinel 70, Kalispell Flathead 7

Park City 27, Broadus 22

Polson 32, Columbia Falls 31

Red Lodge 55, Colstrip 0

Sidney 47, Hardin 12

Simms 58, Seeley-Swan 12

St. Ignatius 44, Charlo 0

Townsend 35, Whitehall 14

Whitefish 43, Ronan 13

Wibaux 42, Jordan 25

Saturday

Centerville 22, Highwood 14

Lewistown 45, Lockwood 0

Power-Dutton-Brady 2, Great Falls Central 0 (forfeit)

Valley Christian 30, Troy 14

Valier 63, Heart Butte 18

White Sulphur Springs 39, Twin Bridges 20

Tags

Load comments