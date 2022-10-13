agate Scoreboard: High school football scores list (Oct. 13) Oct 13, 2022 Oct 13, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ThursdayBelgrade 24, Billings Skyview 22 Drummond-Philipsburg 62, Seeley-Swan 0Savage 41, Jordan 12 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Montana Prep Football Scores Montana High School Football Scores Montana Prep Football Montana High School Football Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Former Army Ranger Devin Slaughter has energized Montana State on and off the field Soccer runs deep for Billings West's Ashmores, Billings Central's Traftons Hellgate's Finneas Colescott, Sentinel's Malia Bradford claim Missoula city championships Lewistown, Billings Central football set for clash between two of Class A's best Billings West's Jaxon Straus, Taylee Chirrick win city cross country titles
