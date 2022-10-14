Thursday
Belgrade 24, Billings Skyview 22
Big Sandy 2, Great Falls Central 0 (forfeit)
Drummond-Philipsburg 62, Seeley-Swan 0
Savage 41, Jordan 12
Friday
Arlee 74, Valley Christian 32
Belt 46, Chinook 12
Big Timber 33, Townsend 27
Bigfork 20, Florence-Carlton 19
Billings West 27, Great Falls CMR 3
Bozeman 38, Bozeman Gallatin 14
Bridger 58, Absarokee 6
Butte 55, Missoula Hellgate 0
Charlo 54, Plains 20
Circle 63, Poplar 22
Columbia Falls 24, Whitefish 20
Conrad 34, Wolf Point 14
Corvallis 38, Ronan 21
Custer-Hysham-Melstone 41, Shields Valley 0
Dillon 51, East Helena 0
Eureka 48, Anaconda 14
Fairfield 7, Cut Bank 0
Fort Benton 50, Shelby 20
Fromberg-Belfry 32, Reed Point-Rapelje 19
Great Falls 28, Billings Senior 0
Hamilton 54, Libby 13
Helena 40, Missoula Big Sky 3
Helena Capital 40, Missoula Sentinel 6
Huntley Project 63, Colstrip 12
Jefferson 48, Columbus 12
Joliet 56, Park City 6
Kalispell Glacier 49, Kalispell Flathead 14
Laurel 42, Glendive 0
Lewistown 17, Billings Central 7
Lone Peak 44, Sheridan 21
Malta 37, Glasgow 6
Manhattan 50, Three Forks 6
Miles City 37, Sidney 27
Missoula Loyola 28, Thompson Falls 13
Red Lodge 42, Roundup 0
Shepherd 46, Baker 8
Simms 51, Deer Lodge 0
Superior 56, Darby 20
Twin Bridges 52, Gardiner 13
Valier 57, Box Elder 25
Victor 70, Troy 52
