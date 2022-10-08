Thursday

Great Falls 38, Billings Skyview 8

Helena Capital 52, Missoula Hellgate 13

Park City 55, Lodge Grass 8

Friday

Arlee 62, Troy 20

Belt 57, Harlem 12

Bigfork 47, Missoula Loyola 14

Billings Central 35, Sidney 0

Billings West 34, Billings Senior 21

Bozeman 36, Great Falls CMR 11

Bozeman Gallatin 40, Belgrade 14

Broadview-Lavina 58, Fromberg-Belfry 7

Cascade 32, Seeley-Swan 24

Colstrip 48, Roundup 26

Columbia Falls 69, Browning 12

Corvallis 52, East Helena 13

Culbertson 40, Fairview 28

Custer-Hysham-Melstone 40, Bridger 22

Drummond-Philipsburg 58, Sheridan 6

Ennis 52, Choteau 14

Eureka 59, Thompson Falls 13

Fairfield 35, Wolf Point 0

Florence-Carlton 46, Anaconda 0

Fort Benton 2, Hays-Lodgepole 0 (forfeit)

Frenchtown 36, Butte Central 0

Glasgow 60, Conrad 0

Glendive 48, Livingston 6

Hamilton 42, Ronan 7

Havre 36, Lockwood 7

Helena 34, Kalispell Flathead 7

Highwood 40, Denton- Geyser- Stanford-Geraldine 14

Hobson-Moore 38, Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap 0

Huntley Project 62, Baker 0

Kalispell Glacier 55, Butte 41

Laurel 12, Miles City 7

Lewistown 55, Hardin 18

Malta 35, Cut Bank 6

Manhattan 12, Jefferson 0

Missoula Sentinel 43, Missoula Big Sky 13

Noxon 42, Gardiner 7

Richey-Lambert 77, Wibaux 46

Roy-Winifred 35, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 28

Shepherd 32, Red Lodge 13

Shields Valley 48, Reed Point-Rapelje 6

Simms 54, Lone Peak 48

St. Ignatius 64, Darby 14

Superior 56, Charlo 32

Townsend 47, Columbus 8

Valier 18, Power-Dutton-Brady 14

Whitefish 48, Libby 39

Whitehall 35, Big Timber 6

Saturday

Joliet 50, Shelby 12

Froid-Lake 54, Jordan 12

North Star 81, Box Elder 39

Savage 57, Bainville 18

West Yellowstone 41, Twin Bridges 34

