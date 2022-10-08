Thursday
Great Falls 38, Billings Skyview 8
Helena Capital 52, Missoula Hellgate 13
Park City 55, Lodge Grass 8
Friday
Arlee 62, Troy 20
Belt 57, Harlem 12
Bigfork 47, Missoula Loyola 14
Billings Central 35, Sidney 0
Billings West 34, Billings Senior 21
Bozeman 36, Great Falls CMR 11
Bozeman Gallatin 40, Belgrade 14
Broadview-Lavina 58, Fromberg-Belfry 7
Cascade 32, Seeley-Swan 24
Colstrip 48, Roundup 26
Columbia Falls 69, Browning 12
Corvallis 52, East Helena 13
Culbertson 40, Fairview 28
Custer-Hysham-Melstone 40, Bridger 22
Drummond-Philipsburg 58, Sheridan 6
Ennis 52, Choteau 14
Eureka 59, Thompson Falls 13
Fairfield 35, Wolf Point 0
Florence-Carlton 46, Anaconda 0
Fort Benton 2, Hays-Lodgepole 0 (forfeit)
Frenchtown 36, Butte Central 0
Glasgow 60, Conrad 0
Glendive 48, Livingston 6
Hamilton 42, Ronan 7
Havre 36, Lockwood 7
Helena 34, Kalispell Flathead 7
Highwood 40, Denton- Geyser- Stanford-Geraldine 14
Hobson-Moore 38, Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap 0
Huntley Project 62, Baker 0
Kalispell Glacier 55, Butte 41
Laurel 12, Miles City 7
Lewistown 55, Hardin 18
Malta 35, Cut Bank 6
Manhattan 12, Jefferson 0
Missoula Sentinel 43, Missoula Big Sky 13
Noxon 42, Gardiner 7
Richey-Lambert 77, Wibaux 46
Roy-Winifred 35, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 28
Shepherd 32, Red Lodge 13
Shields Valley 48, Reed Point-Rapelje 6
Simms 54, Lone Peak 48
St. Ignatius 64, Darby 14
Superior 56, Charlo 32
Townsend 47, Columbus 8
Valier 18, Power-Dutton-Brady 14
Whitefish 48, Libby 39
Whitehall 35, Big Timber 6
Saturday
Joliet 50, Shelby 12
Froid-Lake 54, Jordan 12
North Star 81, Box Elder 39
Savage 57, Bainville 18
West Yellowstone 41, Twin Bridges 34
