Montana high school football scores

Friday

Class AA

Missoula Big Sky 20, Billings Skyview 14 (OT)

Helena Capital 42, Billings West 6

Class A

Sidney 42, Livingston 6

Libby 21, Ronan 12

8-Man

Chinook 46, Park City 6

Culbertson 62, Poplar 12

St. Ignatius 78, Troy 42

Choteau 6, Sheridan 0

6-Man

Shields Valley 36, Richey-Lambert 12

