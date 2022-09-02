Montana high school football scores
Friday
Class AA
Missoula Big Sky 20, Billings Skyview 14 (OT)
Helena Capital 42, Billings West 6
Class A
Sidney 42, Livingston 6
Libby 21, Ronan 12
8-Man
Chinook 46, Park City 6
Culbertson 62, Poplar 12
St. Ignatius 78, Troy 42
Choteau 6, Sheridan 0
6-Man
Shields Valley 36, Richey-Lambert 12
