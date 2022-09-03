Montana high school football scores
Saturday
8-Man
Belt 50, Broadus 8
Circle 40, Westby-Grenora 8
6-Man
Centerville 45, White Sulphur Springs 6
Custer-Hysham-Melstone 62, Highwood 25
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 62, Noxon 19
North Star 56, Great Falls Central 16
Savage 62, Twin Bridges 0
Sunburst 52, Box Elder 38
