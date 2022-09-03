Montana high school football scores

Saturday

8-Man

Belt 50, Broadus 8

Circle 40, Westby-Grenora 8

6-Man

Centerville 45, White Sulphur Springs 6

Custer-Hysham-Melstone 62, Highwood 25

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 62, Noxon 19

North Star 56, Great Falls Central 16

Savage 62, Twin Bridges 0

Sunburst 52, Box Elder 38

