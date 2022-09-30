Montana high school football scores

Thursday

Bozeman 38, Billings Senior 3

Drummond-Philipsburg 48, Cascade 20

North Star 55, Sunburst 19

Shelby 70, Rocky Boy 8

Friday

Arlee 44, Plains 8

Baker 24, Roundup 7

Belt 28, Joliet 8

Bigfork 42, Anaconda 0

Big Sandy 60, Box Elder 7

Billings Central 38, Laurel 3

Billings West 44, Billings Skyview 7

Bridger 37, Shields Valley 22

Broadview-Lavina 57, Absarokee 0

Bozeman Gallatin 20, Great Falls CMR 17

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 22, Hobson-Moore 7

Chinook 42, St. Regis-Mullan 26

Corvallis 37, Stevensville 8

Culbertson 59, Plentywood 19

Custer-Hysham-Melstone 56, Fromberg-Belfry 6

Eureka 33, Missoula Loyola 7

Fairview 58, Westby-Grenora 8

Florence-Carlton 49, Thompson Falls 8

Forsyth 76, Lodge Grass 0

Fort Benton 58, Harlem 0

Dillon 47, Butte Central 14

Glasgow 16, Fairfield 6

Great Falls 49, Belgrade 7

Hamilton 43, East Helena 0

Havre 26, Glendive 12

Helena 24, Kalispell Glacier 21

Helena Capital 41, Butte 0

Hot Springs 38, Noxon 26

Huntley Project 56, Shepherd 16

Jefferson 19, Big Timber 14

Lone Peak 22, Choteau 18

Missoula Big Sky 20, Missoula Hellgate 19

Missoula Sentinel 70, Kalispell Flathead 7

Park City 27, Broadus 22

Red Lodge 55, Colstrip 0

Sidney 47, Hardin 12

Simms 58, Seeley-Swan 12

St. Ignatius 44, Charlo 0

Wibaux 42, Jordan 25

