Football

Thursday score

Whitefish 58, Browning 6

Friday scores

Big Timber 16, Jefferson 15

Billings Central 42, Hardin 0

Billings Senior 28, Great Falls 14

Billings West 41, Great Falls CMR 0

Bozeman 45, Billings Skyview 6

Broadview-Lavina 73, Reed Point-Rapelje 0

Charlo 52, Troy 0

Columbus 48, Three Forks 6

Columbia Falls 35, Libby 33

Eureka 40, Anaconda 7

Fairfield 30, Conrad 24

Florence-Carlton 33, Bigfork 14

Fort Benton 50, Belt 24

Frenchtown 40, Stevensville 0

Glasgow 44, Cut Bank 7

Glendive 32, Havre 14

Hamilton 37, Dillon 14

Harlowton 44, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 42

Helena 48, Missoula Big Sky 7

Huntley Project 48, Colstrip 22

Kalispell Glacier 33, Butte 17

Laurel 31, Sidney 7

Manhattan 52, Missoula Loyola 7

Miles City 22, Lewistown 7

Missoula Hellgate 28, Kalispell Flathead 20

Missoula Sentinel 35, Helena Capital 0

Power-Dutton-Brady 54, Valier 19

Red Lodge 47, Baker 14

Richey-Lambert 47, Wibaux 20

Park City 56, Lone Peak 30

Polson 52, Ronan 34

Scobey 56, Ekalaka 22

Sheridan 39, Absarokee 20

Shields Valley 48, Custer-Hysham 21

St. Ignatius 72, Seeley-Swan 34

Westby-Grenora 48, Forsyth 14

