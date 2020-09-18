Football
Thursday score
Whitefish 58, Browning 6
Friday scores
Big Timber 16, Jefferson 15
Billings Central 42, Hardin 0
Billings Senior 28, Great Falls 14
Billings West 41, Great Falls CMR 0
Bozeman 45, Billings Skyview 6
Broadview-Lavina 73, Reed Point-Rapelje 0
Charlo 52, Troy 0
Columbus 48, Three Forks 6
Columbia Falls 35, Libby 33
Eureka 40, Anaconda 7
Fairfield 30, Conrad 24
Florence-Carlton 33, Bigfork 14
Fort Benton 50, Belt 24
Frenchtown 40, Stevensville 0
Glasgow 44, Cut Bank 7
Glendive 32, Havre 14
Hamilton 37, Dillon 14
Harlowton 44, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 42
Helena 48, Missoula Big Sky 7
Huntley Project 48, Colstrip 22
Kalispell Glacier 33, Butte 17
Laurel 31, Sidney 7
Manhattan 52, Missoula Loyola 7
Miles City 22, Lewistown 7
Missoula Hellgate 28, Kalispell Flathead 20
Missoula Sentinel 35, Helena Capital 0
Power-Dutton-Brady 54, Valier 19
Red Lodge 47, Baker 14
Richey-Lambert 47, Wibaux 20
Park City 56, Lone Peak 30
Polson 52, Ronan 34
Scobey 56, Ekalaka 22
Sheridan 39, Absarokee 20
Shields Valley 48, Custer-Hysham 21
St. Ignatius 72, Seeley-Swan 34
Westby-Grenora 48, Forsyth 14
