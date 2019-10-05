Friday
Absarokee 40, Lone Peak 6
Alberton-Superior 54, Charlo 14
Belt 62, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 0
Bigfork 36, Deer Lodge 12
Billings West 33, Billings Senior 14
Bozeman 48, Great Falls CMR 14
Butte 56, Helena Capital 38
Choteau 44, Cascade 20
Colstrip 25, Glasgow 22
Cut Bank 50, Wolf Point 0
Darby 70, Troy 16
Dillon 41, Browning 0
Drummond-Philipsburg 56, Arlee 12
Eureka 34, Florence 14
Fairfield 35, Big Timber 0
Fort Benton 60, Simms 0
Frenchtown 42, Polson 0
Glendive 7, Sidney 0
Great Falls 51, Belgrade 0
Hamilton 56, Columbia Falls 7
Hot Springs 67, Noxon 28
Huntley Project 20, Baker 12
Jefferson 28, Whitehall 0
Jordan 68, Savage 19
Kalispell Flathead 13, Helena 9
Kalispell Glacier 35, Missoula Hellgate 28
Laurel 33, Billings Central 0
Lewistown 50, Hardin 20
Libby 29, Butte Central 21
Malta 76, Harlem 0
Manhattan 40, Columbus 20
Miles City 2, Livingston 0 (forfeit)
Missoula Loyola 42, Anaconda 8
Missoula Sentinel 35, Missoula Big Sky 7
Park City 58, Twin Bridges 6
Power-Dutton-Brady 28, Harlowton 12
Red Lodge 55, Poplar 6
Richey-Lambert 36, Westby-Grenora 32
Ronan 48, Stevensville 26
Shelby 25, Chinook 12
Shepherd 22, Roundup 2
Shields Valley 47, Broadview-Lavina 15
St. Ignatius 51, Ennis 8
Thompson Falls 66, Plains 18
Townsend 41, Three Forks 6
Valier 69, Heart Butte 13
Whitefish 31, Corvallis 7
Saturday
Big Sandy 53, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 6
Bridger 2, Plenty Coups 0 (forfeit)
Centerville 54, Hays-Lodgepole 14
Fromberg 2, Winnett-Grass Range 0 (forfeit)
Gardiner 69, Valley Christian 30
Great Falls Central 60, Rocky Boy 20
Lodge Grass 2, Lame Deer 0 (forfeit)
North Star 68, J.C. Charyk Hanna, Alberta 58
Seeley-Swan 52, Victor 0
White Sulphur Springs 65, Sheridan 12
