Friday

Absarokee 40, Lone Peak 6

Alberton-Superior 54, Charlo 14

Belt 62, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 0

Bigfork 36, Deer Lodge 12

Billings West 33, Billings Senior 14

Bozeman 48, Great Falls CMR 14

Butte 56, Helena Capital 38

Choteau 44, Cascade 20

Colstrip 25, Glasgow 22

Cut Bank 50, Wolf Point 0

Darby 70, Troy 16

Dillon 41, Browning 0

Drummond-Philipsburg 56, Arlee 12

Eureka 34, Florence 14

Fairfield 35, Big Timber 0

Fort Benton 60, Simms 0

Frenchtown 42, Polson 0

Glendive 7, Sidney 0

Great Falls 51, Belgrade 0

Hamilton 56, Columbia Falls 7

Hot Springs 67, Noxon 28

Huntley Project 20, Baker 12

Jefferson 28, Whitehall 0

Jordan 68, Savage 19

Kalispell Flathead 13, Helena 9

Kalispell Glacier 35, Missoula Hellgate 28

Laurel 33, Billings Central 0

Lewistown 50, Hardin 20

Libby 29, Butte Central 21

Malta 76, Harlem 0

Manhattan 40, Columbus 20

Miles City 2, Livingston 0 (forfeit)

Missoula Loyola 42, Anaconda 8

Missoula Sentinel 35, Missoula Big Sky 7

Park City 58, Twin Bridges 6

Power-Dutton-Brady 28, Harlowton 12

Red Lodge 55, Poplar 6

Richey-Lambert 36, Westby-Grenora 32

Ronan 48, Stevensville 26

Shelby 25, Chinook 12

Shepherd 22, Roundup 2

Shields Valley 47, Broadview-Lavina 15

St. Ignatius 51, Ennis 8

Thompson Falls 66, Plains 18

Townsend 41, Three Forks 6

Valier 69, Heart Butte 13

Whitefish 31, Corvallis 7

Saturday

Big Sandy 53, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 6

Bridger 2, Plenty Coups 0 (forfeit)

Centerville 54, Hays-Lodgepole 14

Fromberg 2, Winnett-Grass Range 0 (forfeit)

Gardiner 69, Valley Christian 30

Great Falls Central 60, Rocky Boy 20

Lodge Grass 2, Lame Deer 0 (forfeit)

North Star 68, J.C. Charyk Hanna, Alberta 58

Seeley-Swan 52, Victor 0

White Sulphur Springs 65, Sheridan 12

 

