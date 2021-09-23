agate Scoreboard: High school football scores list Sep 23, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ThursdayBozeman 49, Billings Skyview 7 Circle 66, Lodge Grass 22Missoula Hellgate 62, Kalispell Flathead 38 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Montana Sports Prep-sports Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured COVID-19 turmoil in Lodge Grass results in suspension, reinstatement of football coach and potential firing of AD Missoula Sentinel boys, Helena Capital girls lead way after first day of Western AA golf divisional Bozeman Gallatin boys, Billings West girls pace first day of Eastern AA golf Nomadic Blake Hehl adding heft to Montana State's defensive line Notebook: While Montana is 'pleased' to avoid triple option, Cal Poly presents unknowns at QB
