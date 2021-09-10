Friday

Alberton-Superior 62, Troy 6

Bigfork 48, Conrad 6

Billings Central 30, Glendive 12

Billings Senior 69, Billings Skyview 0

Billings West 42, Bozeman Gallatin 14

Bonners Ferry, ID 7, Libby 0

Bozeman 36, Great Falls 21

Broadview-Lavina 42, Reed Point-Rapelje 0

Butte 34, Helena 20

Chinook 44, Harlem 6

Columbia Falls 42, Ronan 6

Columbus 24, Red Lodge 0

Culbertson 54, Forsyth 16

DGS-GRW 31, Valier 18

Dillon 41, Corvallis 6

Fairfield 26, Eureka 19

Florence-Carlton 43, Three Forks 0

Geraldine-Highwood 26, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 14

Glasgow 24, Baker 14

Great Falls CMR 48, Belgrade 0

Hamilton 44, Frenchtown 20

Havre 25, Hardin 14

Helena Capital 57, Kalispell Flathead 0

Hot Springs 55, North Star 0

Huntley Project 27, Anaconda 6

Jefferson 26, Cut Bank 0

Joliet 36, Ennis 6

Laurel 25, Sidney 0

Lewistown 49, Livingston 8

Malta 60, Roundup 0

Kalispell Glacier 42, Missoula Big Sky 20

Missoula Loyola 20, Manhattan 14 OT

Noxon 32, Sunburst 15

Polson 63, East Helena 0

Scobey 28, Plentywood 15

Shields Valley 43, Custer-Hysham-Melstone 7

Stevensville 28, Browning 20

Thompson Falls 63, St. Ignatius 6

Townsend 44, Whitehall 0

Westby-Grenora 14, Broadus 6

Whitefish 30, Butte Central 0

Wolf Point 25, Colstrip 0

