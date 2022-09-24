Montana high school football scores

Thursday

Dillon 21, Frenchtown 10

Friday

Baker 22, Red Lodge 7

Belt 54, Shelby 0

Big Timber 32, Three Forks 14

Bigfork 65, Thompson Falls 6

Billings Central 68, Livingston 0

Billings Senior 31, Great Falls Cmr 28

Billings West 53, Belgrade 14

Bozeman 63, Billings Skyview 14

Bozeman Gallatin 21, Great Falls 17

Butte 54, Missoula Big Sky 7

Cascade 40, Choteau 12

Charlo 48, Darby 0

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 44, Highwood 43

Chinook 24, Fort Benton 12

Corvallis 20, Butte Central 16

Culbertson 64, Circle 34

Custer-Hysham-Melstone 50, Absarokee 0

Drummond-Philipsburg 34, Ennis 18

Fairfield 40, Conrad 0

Fairview 26, Scobey 0

Florence-Carlton 48, Eureka 15

Glasgow 12, Cut Bank 6

Glendive 33, Lockwood 3

Havre 26, Miles City 0

Helena 35, Missoula Sentinel 7

Helena Capital 35, Kalispell Glacier 27

Hobson-Moore 60, Richey-Lambert 54

Huntley Project 40, Roundup 0

Joliet 52, Forsyth 0

Jordan 65, Fromberg-Belfry 12

Laurel 42, Hardin 0

Lewistown 44, Sidney 7

Lone Peak 53, Seeley-Swan 22

Malta 28, Wolf Point 14

Missoula Hellgate 29, Kalispell Flathead 28

Missoula Loyola 35, Anaconda 12

Noxon 45, White Sulphur Springs 6

Polson 49, Libby 0

Roy-Winifred 79, Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap 46

Sheridan 42, Deer Lodge 0

St. Ignatius 65, Victor 6

Superior 68, Arlee 6

Townsend 27, Jefferson 17

Valier 38, Sunburst 0

Valley Christian 40, Plains 14

Westby-Grenora 50, Poplar 12

Whitefish 35, East Helena 0

Whitehall 24, Manhattan 6

Saturday

Froid-Lake 54, Bainville 25

Big Sandy 52, North Star 6

Bridger 58, Lima 8

Broadview-Lavina 58, Reed Point-Rapelje 0

Denton- Geyser- Stanford-Geraldine 54, Centerville 49

Harlem 2, Hays-Lodgepole 0 (forfeit)

Hot Springs 59, Gardiner 12

Lodge Grass 52, St. Labre 6

Power-Dutton-Brady 67, Box Elder 26

Savage 58, Wibaux 19

