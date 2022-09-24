Montana high school football scores
Thursday
Dillon 21, Frenchtown 10
Friday
Baker 22, Red Lodge 7
Belt 54, Shelby 0
Big Timber 32, Three Forks 14
Bigfork 65, Thompson Falls 6
Billings Central 68, Livingston 0
Billings Senior 31, Great Falls Cmr 28
Billings West 53, Belgrade 14
Bozeman 63, Billings Skyview 14
Bozeman Gallatin 21, Great Falls 17
Butte 54, Missoula Big Sky 7
Cascade 40, Choteau 12
Charlo 48, Darby 0
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 44, Highwood 43
Chinook 24, Fort Benton 12
Corvallis 20, Butte Central 16
Culbertson 64, Circle 34
Custer-Hysham-Melstone 50, Absarokee 0
Drummond-Philipsburg 34, Ennis 18
Fairfield 40, Conrad 0
Fairview 26, Scobey 0
Florence-Carlton 48, Eureka 15
Glasgow 12, Cut Bank 6
Glendive 33, Lockwood 3
Havre 26, Miles City 0
Helena 35, Missoula Sentinel 7
Helena Capital 35, Kalispell Glacier 27
Hobson-Moore 60, Richey-Lambert 54
Huntley Project 40, Roundup 0
Joliet 52, Forsyth 0
Jordan 65, Fromberg-Belfry 12
Laurel 42, Hardin 0
Lewistown 44, Sidney 7
Lone Peak 53, Seeley-Swan 22
Malta 28, Wolf Point 14
Missoula Hellgate 29, Kalispell Flathead 28
Missoula Loyola 35, Anaconda 12
Noxon 45, White Sulphur Springs 6
Polson 49, Libby 0
Roy-Winifred 79, Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap 46
Sheridan 42, Deer Lodge 0
St. Ignatius 65, Victor 6
Superior 68, Arlee 6
Townsend 27, Jefferson 17
Valier 38, Sunburst 0
Valley Christian 40, Plains 14
Westby-Grenora 50, Poplar 12
Whitefish 35, East Helena 0
Whitehall 24, Manhattan 6
Saturday
Froid-Lake 54, Bainville 25
Big Sandy 52, North Star 6
Bridger 58, Lima 8
Broadview-Lavina 58, Reed Point-Rapelje 0
Denton- Geyser- Stanford-Geraldine 54, Centerville 49
Harlem 2, Hays-Lodgepole 0 (forfeit)
Hot Springs 59, Gardiner 12
Lodge Grass 52, St. Labre 6
Power-Dutton-Brady 67, Box Elder 26
Savage 58, Wibaux 19
