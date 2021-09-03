Thursday

Plentywood 30, Westby-Grenora 6

Friday

Baker 40, Wolf Point 6

Big Timber 42, Colstrip 0

Bigfork 27, Cut Bank 0

Billings Central 17, Miles City 9

Billings West 28, Helena Capital 0

Bozeman Gallatin 49, Kalispell Flathead 7

Bridger 60, Richey-Lambert 58

Broadview-Lavina 48, Custer-Hysham 12

Butte 17, Great Falls 7

Butte Central 37, Browning 0

Chinook 54, Shelby 14

Columbus 38, Shepherd 0

Darby 59, Arlee 6

Ekalaka 58, Circle 40

Eureka 35, Conrad 0

Fairfield 18, Missoula Loyola 6

Florence-Carlton 52, Manhattan 0

Forsyth 50, Lodge Grass 0

Fort Benton 52, Cascade 8

Geraldine-Highwood 37, Valley Christian 35

Hamilton 48, Dillon 6

Helena 28, Billings Senior 14

Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 52, Noxon 27

Hot Springs 33, Big Sandy 19

Jefferson 35, Whitehall 14

Kalispell Glacier 33, Great Falls Cmr 21

Kellogg, Id 62, Corvallis 14

Lewistown 33, Havre 0

Libby 37, Ronan 6

Malta 23, Huntley Project 6

Missoula Big Sky 42, Billings Skyview 7

Missoula Hellgate 42, Belgrade 20

Missoula Sentinel 34, Bozeman 14

Park City 44, Ennis 20

Polson 35, Stevensville 0

Power-Dutton-Brady 44, Sunburst 10

Roy-Winifred 54, Jordan 26

Seeley-Swan 58, Plains 0

Sheridan 35, Twin Bridges 8

Sidney 47, Livingston 0

St. Ignatius 36, Charlo 26

Thompson Falls 44, St. Regis-Mullan (Id) 26

Townsend 43, Anaconda 0

Whitefish 20, Frenchtown 17

