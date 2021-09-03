Thursday
Plentywood 30, Westby-Grenora 6
Friday
Baker 40, Wolf Point 6
Big Timber 42, Colstrip 0
Bigfork 27, Cut Bank 0
Billings Central 17, Miles City 9
Billings West 28, Helena Capital 0
Bozeman Gallatin 49, Kalispell Flathead 7
Bridger 60, Richey-Lambert 58
Broadview-Lavina 48, Custer-Hysham 12
Butte 17, Great Falls 7
Butte Central 37, Browning 0
Chinook 54, Shelby 14
Columbus 38, Shepherd 0
Darby 59, Arlee 6
Ekalaka 58, Circle 40
Eureka 35, Conrad 0
Fairfield 18, Missoula Loyola 6
Florence-Carlton 52, Manhattan 0
Forsyth 50, Lodge Grass 0
Fort Benton 52, Cascade 8
Geraldine-Highwood 37, Valley Christian 35
Hamilton 48, Dillon 6
Helena 28, Billings Senior 14
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 52, Noxon 27
Hot Springs 33, Big Sandy 19
Jefferson 35, Whitehall 14
Kalispell Glacier 33, Great Falls Cmr 21
Kellogg, Id 62, Corvallis 14
Lewistown 33, Havre 0
Libby 37, Ronan 6
Malta 23, Huntley Project 6
Missoula Big Sky 42, Billings Skyview 7
Missoula Hellgate 42, Belgrade 20
Missoula Sentinel 34, Bozeman 14
Park City 44, Ennis 20
Polson 35, Stevensville 0
Power-Dutton-Brady 44, Sunburst 10
Roy-Winifred 54, Jordan 26
Seeley-Swan 58, Plains 0
Sheridan 35, Twin Bridges 8
Sidney 47, Livingston 0
St. Ignatius 36, Charlo 26
Thompson Falls 44, St. Regis-Mullan (Id) 26
Townsend 43, Anaconda 0
Whitefish 20, Frenchtown 17
