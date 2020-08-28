Friday
Arlee 70, Troy 16
Belt 46, Absarokee 8
Big Sandy 47, Valier 6
Bigfork 56, Townsend 20
Circle 38, Forsyth 12
Columbia Falls 48, Polson 28
Conrad 46, Deer Lodge 8
Corvallis 19, Stevensville 7
Dillon 20, Frenchtown 13
Florence-Carlton 42, Cut Bank 0
Fort Benton 48, Ennis 0
Hamilton 2, Butte Central 0 (forfeit)
Libby 21, Whitefish 10
Red Lodge 44, Big Timber 7
Ronan 30, Browning 0
Shields Valley 58, Reed Point-Rapelje 0
Thompson Falls 38, St. Ignatius 32
Westby-Grenora 28, Scobey 22
