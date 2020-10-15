Thursday
Billings Senior 48, Great Falls CMR 22
Bozeman 51, Bozeman Gallatin 0
Bridger 56, Custer-Hysham 0
Choteau 28, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 22
Ekalaka 36, Circle 18
Great Falls 34, Billings Skyview 6
Joliet 22, Absarokee 12
Thompson Falls 22, Charlo 0
