High School Football

Standings

(through Aug. 27)

Class AA

 Eastern DivisionConf.Overall
 Billings Senior 0-0 1-0
 Billings Skyview 0-0 1-0
 Bozeman Gallatin 0-0 1-0
 Great Falls CMR 0-0 1-0
 Belgrade 0-0 0-1
 Billings West 0-0 0-1
 Bozeman 0-0 0-1
 Great Falls 0-0 0-1
 Western Division Conf.Overall
 Helena 0-0 1-0
 Helena Capital 0-0 1-0
 Kalispell Glacier 0-0
 1-0
 Missoula Sentinel  0-0 1-0
 Butte 0-0
 0-1
 Kalispell Flathead 0-0 0-1
 Missoula Big Sky 0-0 0-1
 Missoula Hellgate 0-0 0-1

Class A

 Eastern Division  
 Northeast Conf.Overall
 Havre 1-0
 1-0
 Lewistown 1-0 1-0
 Miles City 0-0 1-0
 Sidney 0-1
 0-1
 Glendive 0-1
 0-1
Southeast Conf. Overall
 Billings Central 0-0 0-0
 Laurel 0-0 0-0
 Livingston 0-0 0-0
 Hardin 0-0 0-1
 Western Division  
 Southwest Conf.Overall
 Hamilton 1-0 1-0
 Frenchtown 0-0 1-0
 Polson 0-0
 1-0
 Butte Central 0-0 0-1
 Dillon 0-0 0-1
 East Helena 0-0 0-1
 Stevensville 0-0 0-1
 Corvallis 0-1 0-1
 Northwest Conf.Overall
 Columbia Falls 0-0 1-0
 Libby 0-0 1-0
 Whitefish 0-0 1-0
 Ronan 0-0 0-0
 Browning 0-0 0-1

Class B

 East Conf.Overall
 Huntley Project 0-0
 1-0
 Baker 0-0 0-0
 Colstrip 0-0 0-0
 Red Lodge 0-0 0-0
 Shepherd 0-0
 0-0
 Roundup 0-0 0-1
   
 North Conf. Overall
 Fairfield 0-0 0-0
 Malta 0-0 0-0
 Glasgow 0-0 0-0
 Conrad 0-0 0-0
 Cut Bank 0-0 0-1
 Wolf Point 0-0 0-1
  
 
 South Conf.
 Overall
 Three Forks 0-0 1-0
 Manhattan 0-0 8-0
 Townsend 0-0
 0-0
 Columbus 0-0
 0-0
 Jefferson 0-0 0-0
 Big Timber 0-0 0-1
West Conf. Overall
 Eureka 0-0 1-0
 Missoula Loyola 0-0 1-0
 Bigfork 0-0 0-0
 Florence-Carlton 0-0 0-0
 Whitehall 0-0 0-0
 Anaconda 0-0 0-1
 Deer Lodge NA
 NA

8-Man

East Conf. Overall
 Broadus 1-0 1-0
 Culbertson 1-0 1-0
 Scobey 1-0 1-0
 Westby-Grenora 1-0 1-0
 Plentywood 0-0 0-0
 Poplar 0-0 0-0
 Lodge Grass 0-0 0-0
 St. Labre 0-0 0-0
 Circle 0-1 0-1
 Ekalaka 0-1 0-1
 Forsyth 0-1
 0-1
 Fairview 0-1 0-1
North  Conf. Overall
 Chester-Joplin-Inverness1-01-0
 Fort Benton0-01-0
 Belt0-00-0
 Rocky Boy0-00-0
 Great Falls Central0-00-0 
 Harlem-Turner0-00-0
 Hays-Lodgepole0-00-0
 Simms0-00-0
 Chinook0-00-0
 Choteau 0-00-1
 Shelby0-00-1
 Cascade0-10-1
   
   
 South Conf. Overall
 Joliet 0-0 1-0
 Sheridan 0-0 1-0
 Absarokee 0-0
 0-0
 Park City 0-0
 0-0
 Twin Bridges 0-0 0-0
 Lone Peak 0-0 0-0
 Ennis 0-0 0-1
    
 West Conf.
 Overall
 Alberton-Superior 1-0 1-0
 Seeley-Swan 1-0 1-0
 Thompson Falls 1-0 1-0
 Victor 0-0 0-0
 Darby 0-0 0-0
 Drummond-Philipsburg 0-0
 0-0
 St. Ignatius 0-0 0-0
 Troy 0-0 0-1
 Charlo 0-1 0-1
 Arlee 0-1 0-1
 Plains 0-1
 0-1

6-Man 

 East Conf.Overall
 Richey-Lambert 0-0 1-0
 Bainville 0-0 6-0
 Froid-Lake 0-0 0-0
 Jordan 0-0
 0-0
 Savage 0-0 0-0
 Wibaux 0-0 0-0
 North Conf. Overall
 Big Sandy 0-0 0-0
 Box Elder 0-0
 0-0
 Heart Butte 0-0 0-0
 North Star 0-0
 0-0
 Sunburst 0-0 0-0
 Valier 0-0 0-0
 Power-Dutton-Brady 0-0 0-1
 Central Conf. Overall
 Geraldine-Highwood 0-0 1-0
 Centerville 0-0 0-0
 D-G-S-GR-W 0-0 0-0
 Roy-Winifred 0-0 0-0
 Harlowton-Ryegate 0-0 0-1
 Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 0-0
 0-1
  
 
 South Conf. Overall
 Bridger 0-0 1-0
 Shields Valley 0-0 1-0
 Broadview-Lavina 0-0 0-0
 Custer-Hysham-Melstone 0-0 0-0
 Fromberg 0-0
 0-0
 Reed Point-Rapelje 0-0 0-0
 Northern Cheyenne NA NA
   
 West
  
 Gardiner 0-0 0-0
 Hot Springs 0-0 0-0
 Noxon 0-0 0-0
 Valley Christian 0-0 0-0
 White Sulphur Springs 0-0 0-0
 West Yellowstone 0-0 0-1
   

