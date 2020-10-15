High School Football

Standings

(through Oct. 14)

Class AA

 Eastern DivisionConf.Overall
 Billings West 5-0 5-0
 Billings Senior 4-1 4-1
 Bozeman 3-1 3-1
 Billings Skyview 2-3 2-3
 Great Falls CMR 2-3 2-3
 Great Falls 1-3 1-3
 Bozeman Gallatin 1-4 1-4
 Belgrade 0-3 0-3
 Western Division Conf.Overall
 Helena 5-0 5-0
 Missoula Sentinel  5-0 5-0
 Kalispell Glacier 4-1
 4-1
 Butte 2-3
 2-3
 Helena Capital 2-3 2-3
 Missoula Big Sky 1-4 1-4
 Missoula Hellgate 1-4 1-4
 Kalispell Flathead 0-5 0-5

Class A

 Eastern Division  
 Northeast Conf.Overall
 Miles City 5-0 5-0
 Lewistown 2-2 3-2
 Glendive 1-2
 1-2
 Sidney 1-3
 1-3
 Havre 1-4
 1-4
Southeast Conf. Overall
 Billings Central 4-0 4-0
 Laurel 3-1 3-1
 Hardin 0-5 0-5
 Livingston NA NA
 Western Division  
 Southwest Conf.Overall
 Hamilton 5-0 7-0
 Dillon 4-1 5-1
 Frenchtown 3-2 5-2
 Corvallis 1-3 1-5
 Butte Central 0-3 1-4
 Stevensville 0-4 0-5
 Northwest Conf.Overall
 Columbia Falls 4-1 5-2
 Libby 4-1 5-2
 Whitefish 3-2 4-3
 Polson 3-2
 3-4
 Ronan 1-4 2-5
 Browning 0-5 0-5

Class B

 East Conf.Overall
 Shepherd 3-0
 3-2
 Huntley Project 3-1
 3-1
 Red Lodge 2-1 4-2
 Roundup 1-2 2-3
 Baker 1-3 1-4
 Poplar 0-1 0-2
 Colstrip 0-2 1-3
 North Conf. Overall
 Malta 3-0 4-0
 Fairfield 2-0 3-1
 Glasgow 3-1 6-1
 Harlem 1-1 2-2
 Conrad 1-3 2-3
 Wolf Point 0-1 0-2
 Cut Bank 0-3 1-5
 South Conf.
 Overall
 Manhattan 4-0 6-0
 Townsend 4-0
 5-1
 Big Timber 2-2 2-3
 Columbus 1-3
 3-3
 Whitehall 2-2 3-2
 Jefferson 2-3 2-4
 Three Forks 0-5 1-5
West Conf. Overall
 Florence-Carlton 4-0 5-1
 Bigfork 2-1 5-2
 Eureka 2-1 3-2
 Missoula Loyola 0-2 0-4
 Anaconda 0-2 0-4
 Deer Lodge NA
 NA

8-Man

East Conf. Overall
 Westby-Grenora 6-1 6-1
 Scobey 5-1 5-1
 Fairview 5-1 5-1
 Ekalaka 4-2 4-2
 Circle 3-3 3-3
 Broadus 2-3 2-3
 Plentywood 2-4 2-4
 Culbertson 0-6 0-6
 Forsyth 0-6 0-6
 Lame Deer NA NA
 Lodge Grass NA NA
 St. Labre NA NA
North A Conf. Overall
Fort Benton4-06-0
Belt4-15-1
Cascade3-24-2
Rocky Boy1-31-3
Choteau 1-41-5
Great Falls Central0-30-4 
North B  
Shelby3-04-1
Chinook3-1 4-1
Simms2-23-2
Chester-Joplin-Inverness1-41-5
Hays-Lodgepole0-30-3
   
 South Conf. Overall
 Park City 4-0
 4-1
 Joliet 3-1 4-1
 Sheridan 2-2 3-3
 Absarokee 2-2
 2-3
 Ennis 3-2 3-3
 Twin Bridges 1-3 2-3
 Lone Peak 0-5 0-6
 West Yellowstone NANA
 West Conf.
 Overall
 Thompson Falls 7-0 7-0
 Drummond-Philipsburg 5-0
 6-0
 Charlo 5-1 5-1
 Alberton-Superior 4-2 4-2
 St. Ignatius 4-3 4-3
 Plains 2-3
 2-3
 Arlee 2-3 2-4
 Seeley-Swan 2-4 2-4
 Darby 1-5 1-5
 Victor 1-6 1-6
 Troy 0-6 0-6

6-Man 

 East Conf.Overall
 Froid-Lake 5-0 6-0
 Savage 4-1 4-1
 Richey-Lambert 3-2
 5-2
 Wibaux 2-3 2-3
 Jordan 0-4 0-4
 Bainville 0-4 0-6
 North Conf. Overall
 Big Sandy 5-0 5-0
 Power-Dutton-Brady 3-1
 3-1
 Sunburst 2-2 2-2
 Valier 3-3
 3-3
 Box Elder 1-3 1-3
 North Star 1-4 1-4
 Heart Butte 0-2 0-2
 Central Conf. Overall
 Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 5-1 5-2
 Harlowton-Ryegate 5-1 5-1
 Roy-Winifred 3-2 3-2
 Denton-Geyser-Stanford 3-2 3-4
 Geraldine-Highwood 2-4 2-4
 Grass Range-Winnett 1-4
 1-4
 Centerville 0-5
 0-5
 South Conf. Overall
 Shields Valley 5-0 7-0
 Bridger 3-1 4-1
 Broadview-Lavina 3-2 3-2
 Custer-Hysham 2-2
 2-2
 Fromberg-Belfry 1-4 1-4
 Reed Point-Rapelje 0-5 1-5
 Plenty Coups NA NA
 Northern Cheyenne NA NA
 West
  
 White Sulphur Springs 3-0 3-0
 Hot Springs 3-1 3-1
 Noxon 2-2 2-2
 Valley Christian 1-3 1-3
 Gardiner 0-3 0-4
 Lima NA NA
 Lincoln NA NA

406mtsports.com and Billings Gazette

seek high school football and volleyball standings

Football and volleyball district secretaries, athletic directors or coaches are encouraged to fax or email your league's standings to The Billings Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. so we can get them in Tuesday's editions.

Standings can be faxed to 406-657-1208 or emailed to sports@billingsgazette.com.

