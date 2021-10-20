High School Football

Standings

(through Oct. 20)

Class AA

 Eastern DivisionConf.Overall
 Billings West 6-0 7-1
 Bozeman 5-1 5-3
 Great Falls CMR 4-2 5-3
 Great Falls 4-2 4-4
 Billings Senior 3-3 3-5
 Bozeman Gallatin 1-5 3-5
 Belgrade 1-5 1-7
 Billings Skyview 0-6 1-7
 Western Division Conf.Overall
 Missoula Sentinel  5-0 7-0
 Butte 5-1
 6-2
 Helena 4-2
 6-2
 Helena Capital 4-2 5-3
 Kalispell Glacier 3-3
 5-3
 Missoula Hellgate 1-4 2-5
 Missoula Big Sky 1-5 2-6
 Kalispell Flathead 0-6 0-8

Class A

 Eastern Division  
 Northeast Conf.Overall
 Lewistown 3-0 6-1
 Miles City 2-1 4-3
 Glendive 1-2
 3-4
 Havre 1-2
 3-4
 Sidney 1-2
 3-5
Southeast Conf. Overall
 Laurel 3-0 7-0
 Billings Central 1-1 5-2
 Hardin 1-1 1-6
 Livingston 0-3 0-8
 Western Division  
 Southwest Conf.Overall
 Hamilton 5-0 7-0
 Dillon 5-1 6-2
 Frenchtown 3-2 5-3
 Butte Central 1-3 2-5
 Stevensville 1-3 2-6
 Corvallis 1-4 2-5
 East Helena 0-2 0-6
 Northwest Conf.Overall
 Polson 4-0 8-0
 Columbia Falls 4-1 5-1
 Whitefish 2-1 7-1
 Libby 2-4 3-5
 Browning 1-3 2-6
 Ronan 0-5 1-6

Class B

 East Conf.Overall
 Huntley Project 4-0
 6-2
 Red Lodge 4-0 5-2
 Baker 2-2 3-4
 Shepherd 1-3
 2-6
 Roundup 1-3 2-6
 Colstrip 0-4 0-7
   
 North Conf. Overall
 Malta 4-0 7-0
 Fairfield 3-1 6-1
 Glasgow 3-1 6-2
 Wolf Point 1-3 2-6
 Cut Bank 1-3 1-7
 Conrad 0-4 0-7
   
 South Conf.
 Overall
 Townsend 4-0
 6-1
 Columbus 3-1
 6-1
 Jefferson 3-1 5-2
 Big Timber 1-3 3-5
 Manhattan 1-3 2-5
 Three Forks 0-4 3-5
West Conf. Overall
 Florence-Carlton 4-0 7-0
 Bigfork 3-1 6-1
 Eureka 3-1 6-2
 Missoula Loyola 1-3 4-4
 Whitehall 1-3 1-5
 Anaconda 0-4 0-7
 Deer Lodge NA
 NA

8-Man

East  
 A Sub-Conference Conf. Overall
 Fairview 5-0 6-2
 Circle 4-1 4-4
 Westby-Grenora 3-2 4-4
 Broadus 2-3 3-5
 Lodge Grass 1-4 1-7
 Poplar 0-5 0-7
 B Sub-Conference Conf. Overall
 Culbertson 4-0 6-1
 Scobey 3-1 6-1
 Plentywood 2-2 5-2
 Ekalaka 1-3
 3-5
 Forsyth 0-4 2-6
 St. Labre NA NA
North  Conf. Overall
 A Sub-Conference  
 Fort Benton4-06-1
 Belt4-17-1
 Cascade4-25-3
 Rocky Boy1-33-3
 Choteau 1-31-6
 Great Falls Central0-10-2 
 B Sub-Conference Conf. Overall
 Simms5-07-1
 Chinook4-16-1
 Shelby3-23-5
 Chester-Joplin-Inverness1-32-4
 Harlem-Turner1-42-7
 Hays-Lodgepole0-30-4
 South Conf. Overall
 Park City 5-0 6-1
 Joliet 5-1 6-1
 Sheridan 4-2 5-2
 Twin Bridges 2-3
 3-4
 Lone Peak 2-4 2-5
Ennis 1-4 2-5
Absarokee 0-5 0-6
    
 West Conf.
 Overall
 Thompson Falls 7-0 8-0
 Drummond-Philipsburg 7-0
 7-0
 Alberton-Superior 5-2 5-2
 St. Ignatius 5-2 5-2
 Charlo 4-3 5-4
 Victor 3-4 3-4
 Seeley-Swan 3-4 3-4
 Darby 2-5 3-5
 Arlee 1-6 1-6
 Troy 1-6 1-7
 Plains 0-5
 0-5

6-Man 

 East Conf.Overall
 Froid-Lake 5-0 9-0
 Richey-Lambert 3-1 5-2
 Savage 2-2 3-4
 Wibaux 2-2 2-5
 Bainville 1-4 3-6
 Jordan 0-4
 1-6
 North Conf. Overall
 Power-Dutton-Brady 6-0 8-1
 Big Sandy 4-1 5-3
 Valier 4-1 4-3
 Sunburst 2-3 3-4
 North Star 2-4
 2-6
 Box Elder 1-4
 1-5
 Heart Butte 0-6 0-7
 Central Conf. Overall
 D-G-S-GR-W 4-0 7-1
 Roy-Winifred 3-1 4-3
 Geraldine-Highwood 2-2 5-2
 Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 2-2
 3-4
 Centerville 1-4 2-5
 Harlowton-Ryegate 1-4 1-7
   
 South Conf. Overall
 Shields Valley 3-0 5-1
 Bridger 2-1 6-1
 Broadview-Lavina 2-2 5-2
 Custer-Hysham-Melstone 1-2 3-3
 Reed Point-Rapelje 0-3 1-4
 Fromberg NA
 NA
 Northern Cheyenne NA NA
   
 West
  
 White Sulphur Springs 4-0 6-0
 Valley Christian 3-1 5-3
 Hot Springs 3-1 6-1
 Noxon 2-2 3-4
 Gardiner 0-4 0-7
 West Yellowstone 0-4 0-7
   

406mtsports.com and Billings Gazette seek high school football and volleyball standings

Football and volleyball district secretaries, athletic directors or coaches are encouraged to fax or email your league's standings to The Billings Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. so we can get them in Tuesday's editions.

Standings can be faxed to 406-657-1208 or emailed to sports@billingsgazette.com.

