High School Football
Standings
(through Oct. 23)
Class AA
|Eastern Division
|Conf.
|Overall
|Billings West
|7-0
| 7-0
|Billings Senior
|6-1
|6-1
|Bozeman
|4-2
|4-2
|Great Falls
|3-3
|3-3
|Billings Skyview
|3-4
|3-4
|Great Falls CMR
|2-5
|2-5
|Bozeman Gallatin
|1-6
|1-6
|Belgrade
|0-5
|0-5
|Western Division
|Conf.
|Overall
|Missoula Sentinel
|7-0
|7-0
|Helena
|6-1
|6-1
|Kalispell Glacier
| 5-2
| 5-2
|Butte
| 4-3
| 4-3
|Helena Capital
|3-4
|3-4
|Missoula Big Sky
|2-5
|2-5
|Missoula Hellgate
|1-6
|1-6
|Kalispell Flathead
|0-7
|0-7
Class A
|Eastern Division
|Northeast
|Conf.
|Overall
|Miles City
|5-2
| 5-2
|Sidney
| 4-3
|4-3
|Glendive
| 2-2
| 2-2
|Lewistown
|1-4
|2-4
|Havre
| 1-5
|1-5
|Southeast
|Conf.
|Overall
|Billings Central
|5-0
|5-0
|Laurel
|5-1
|5-1
|Hardin
|0-6
|0-6
|Livingston
|NA
|NA
|Western Division
|Southwest
|Conf.
|Overall
|Hamilton
|5-0
|9-0
|Dillon
|4-1
|7-1
|Frenchtown
|3-2
|7-2
|Corvallis
|1-3
|1-7
|Butte Central
|0-3
|1-5
|Stevensville
|0-4
|1-6
|Northwest
|Conf.
|Overall
|Columbia Falls
|4-1
|5-3
|Libby
|4-1
|5-4
|Whitefish
|3-2
|5-4
|Polson
| 3-2
| 4-5
|Ronan
|1-4
|3-6
|Browning
|0-5
|0-5
Class B
|East
|Conf.
|Overall
|Shepherd
| 4-1
| 4-3
|Huntley Project
| 3-1
| 3-1
|Red Lodge
|3-1
|5-2
|Roundup
|1-2
|2-3
|Colstrip
|1-3
|2-4
|Baker
|1-4
|2-5
|Poplar
|0-1
|0-2
|North
|Conf.
|Overall
|Fairfield
|4-0
|5-1
|Glasgow
|4-2
|7-2
|Malta
|4-1
|5-1
|Harlem
|1-1
|2-2
|Conrad
|1-3
|2-4
|Wolf Point
|0-2
|0-4
|Cut Bank
|0-4
|1-6
|South
| Conf.
| Overall
|Manhattan
|6-0
|8-0
|Townsend
| 5-1
| 6-2
|Whitehall
|4-2
|5-2
|Columbus
| 2-4
| 4-4
|Jefferson
|2-4
|2-4
|Big Timber
|2-4
|2-5
|Three Forks
|0-6
|1-7
|West
|Conf.
|Overall
|Florence-Carlton
|4-0
|6-1
|Bigfork
|4-1
|7-2
|Eureka
|2-2
| 4-3
|Missoula Loyola
|0-2
|0-4
|Anaconda
|0-3
|1-5
|Deer Lodge
| NA
| NA
8-Man
|East
|Conf.
|Overall
|Westby-Grenora
|7-1
|7-1
|Fairview
|6-1
| 6-1
|Scobey
|6-1
|6-1
|Ekalaka
|5-3
|5-3
|Circle
|4-4
|4-4
|Broadus
|2-5
|2-5
|Plentywood
|2-5
|2-5
|Forsyth
|1-6
| 1-6
|Culbertson
|0-7
| 0-7
|Lame Deer
|NA
|NA
|Lodge Grass
|NA
|NA
|St. Labre
|NA
|NA
|North A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Fort Benton
|4-0
|6-0
|Belt
|5-1
|6-1
|Cascade
|4-3
|5-3
|Choteau
|2-4
|2-5
|Rocky Boy
|1-3
|1-3
|Great Falls Central
|0-3
|0-4
|North B
|Shelby
|3-0
|4-1
|Simms
|3-2
|4-2
|Chinook
|3-3
|4-3
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness
|1-5
|1-6
|Hays-Lodgepole
|0-3
|0-3
|South
|Conf.
|Overall
|Park City
| 5-0
|5-1
|Joliet
|5-1
|6-1
|Ennis
|3-2
|3-3
|Absarokee
| 2-3
| 2-4
|Sheridan
|2-4
|3-5
|Twin Bridges
|1-3
|2-3
|Lone Peak
|0-5
|0-6
|West Yellowstone
|NA
|NA
|West
| Conf.
|Overall
|Thompson Falls
|8-0
|8-0
|Drummond-Philipsburg
| 6-0
| 7-0
|Alberton-Superior
|5-2
|5-2
|Charlo
|5-3
|5-3
|St. Ignatius
|5-3
|5-3
|Arlee
|4-3
|4-4
|Plains
| 3-4
| 3-4
|Seeley-Swan
|2-6
|2-6
|Victor
|1-6
|1-6
|Darby
|1-7
|1-7
|Troy
|0-6
|0-6
406mtsports.com and Billings Gazette
seek high school football and volleyball standings
Football and volleyball district secretaries, athletic directors or coaches are encouraged to fax or email your league's standings to The Billings Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. so we can get them in Tuesday's editions.
Standings can be faxed to 406-657-1208 or emailed to sports@billingsgazette.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.