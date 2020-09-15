High School Football
Standings
(through Sept. 12)
Class AA
|Eastern Division
|Conf.
|Overall
|Billings West
|1-0
| 1-0
|Billings Senior
|1-0
|1-0
|Great Falls
|1-0
|1-0
|Great Falls CMR
|1-0
|1-0
|Belgrade
|0-1
|0-1
|Billings Skyview
|0-1
|0-1
|Bozeman
|0-1
|0-1
|Bozeman Gallatin
|0-1
|0-1
|Western Division
|Conf.
|Overall
|Helena
|1-0
|1-0
|Kalispell Glacier
| 1-0
| 1-0
|Missoula Big Sky
|1-0
|1-0
|Missoula Sentinel
|1-0
|1-0
|Butte
| 0-1
| 0-1
|Helena Capital
|0-1
|0-1
|Kalispell Flathead
|0-1
|0-1
|Missoula Hellgate
|0-1
|0-1
Class A
|Eastern Division
|Northeast
|Conf.
|Overall
|Miles City
|1-0
| 1-0
|Lewistown
|0-0
|1-0
|Havre
| 0-1
| 0-1
|Sidney
| 0-1
|0-1
|Glendive
| 0-1
| 0-1
|Southeast
|Conf.
|Overall
|Laurel
|1-0
|1-0
|Billings Central
|1-0
|1-0
|Hardin
|0-0
|0-0
|Livingston
|NA
|NA
|Western Division
|Southwest
|Conf.
|Overall
|Dillon
|3-0
|3-0
|Hamilton
|3-0
|3-0
|Frenchtown
|2-1
|2-1
|Corvallis
|1-2
|1-2
|Butte Central
|0-3
|0-3
|Stevensville
|0-3
|0-3
|Northwest
|Conf.
|Overall
|Libby
|3-0
|3-0
|Columbia Falls
|2-1
|2-1
|Polson
| 2-1
| 2-1
|Ronan
|1-2
|1-2
|Whitefish
|1-2
|1-2
|Browning
|0-3
|0-3
Class B
|East
|Conf.
|Overall
|Red Lodge
|1-0
|2-1
|Roundup
|1-0
|1-1
|Shepherd
| 1-0
| 1-1
|Baker
|0-0
|0-1
|Colstrip
|0-1
|0-1
|Huntley Project
| 0-1
| 0-1
|Poplar
|0-1
|0-2
|North
|Conf.
|Overall
|Glasgow
|1-0
|3-0
|Fairfield
|1-0
|2-0
|Harlem
|1-0
|2-0
|Malta
|1-0
|2-0
|Cut Bank
|0-1
|0-3
|Wolf Point
|0-1
|0-1
|Conrad
|0-2
|1-2
|South
| Conf.
| Overall
|Manhattan
|1-0
|2-0
|Jefferson
|1-0
|1-1
|Townsend
| 1-0
| 1-2
|Whitehall
|0-0
|1-0
|Columbus
| 0-1
| 1-1
|Three Forks
|0-1
|1-1
|Big Timber
|0-1
|0-2
|West
|Conf.
|Overall
|Florence-Carlton
|1-0
|2-1
|Bigfork
|0-0
|2-1
|Eureka
|0-0
| 1-1
|Missoula Loyola
|0-0
|0-1
|Deer Lodge
| 0-0
| 0-2
|Anaconda
|0-1
|0-2
8-Man
|East
|Conf.
|Overall
|Westby-Grenora
|3-0
|3-0
|Fairview
|2-0
| 2-0
|Ekalaka
|2-1
|2-1
|Scobey
|2-1
|2-1
|Broadus
|1-2
|1-2
|Circle
|1-2
|1-2
|Plentywood
|1-2
|1-2
|Culbertson
|0-2
| 0-2
|Forsyth
|0-2
| 0-2
|Lame Deer
|NA
|NA
|Lodge Grass
|NA
|NA
|St. Labre
|NA
|NA
|North A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Belt
|2-0
|3-0
|Fort Benton
|2-0
|3-0
|Cascade
|1-1
|2-1
|Rocky Boy
|1-1
|1-1
|Great Falls Central
|0-2
|0-3
|Choteau
|0-2
|0-3
|North B
|Shelby
|2-0
|2-1
|Simms
|1-1
|2-1
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness
|0-0
|0-1
|Chinook
|0-1
|1-1
|Hays-Lodgepole
|0-1
|0-1
|South
|Conf.
|Overall
|Joliet
|2-0
|3-0
|Absarokee
| 1-0
| 1-1
|Park City
| 1-0
|1-1
|Sheridan
|1-1
|2-1
|Twin Bridges
|1-1
|2-1
|Lone Peak
|0-2
|0-3
|Ennis
|0-2
|0-3
|West Yellowstone
|NA
|NA
|West
| Conf.
|Overall
|Charlo
|3-0
|3-0
|Thompson Falls
|3-0
|3-0
|Drummond-Philipsburg
| 2-0
| 2-0
|Alberton-Superior
|2-1
|2-1
|Darby
|1-1
|1-1
|Plains
| 1-1
| 1-1
|Seeley-Swan
|1-1
|1-1
|Arlee
|1-1
|1-2
|St. Ignatius
|0-3
|0-3
|Troy
|0-3
|0-3
|Victor
|0-3
|0-3
6-Man
|East
|Conf.
|Overall
|Richey-Lambert
| 2-0
| 3-0
|Froid-Lake
|2-0
|2-0
|Savage
|1-1
|1-1
|Wibaux
|1-1
|1-1
|Jordan
|0-2
|0-2
|Bainville
|0-2
|0-3
|North
|Conf.
|Overall
|Big Sandy
|3-0
|3-0
|Sunburst
|2-0
|2-0
|North Star
|0-3
|0-3
|Valier
| 1-2
| 1-2
|Power-Dutton-Brady
| 1-0
| 1-0
|Box Elder
|0-1
|0-1
|Heart Butte
|0-1
|0-1
|Central
|Conf.
|Overall
|Denton-Geyser-Stanford
|3-0
|3-0
|Harlowton-Ryegate
|2-1
|2-1
|Roy-Winifred
|2-1
|2-1
|Geraldine-Highwood
|1-1
|1-1
|Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap
|1-1
|1-2
|Grass Range-Winnett
| 0-2
| 0-2
|Centerville
| 0-3
| 0-3
|South
|Conf.
|Overall
|Shields Valley
|2-0
|3-0
|Broadview-Lavina
|2-0
| 2-0
|Custer-Hysham
| 1-1
| 1-1
|Fromberg-Belfry
|1-2
| 1-2
|Bridger
|0-1
|1-1
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|0-2
|0-2
|Plenty Coups
|NA
|NA
|Northern Cheyenne
|NA
|NA
| West
|Hot Springs
|2-0
| 2-0
|Noxon
|1-0
|1-0
|White Sulphur Springs
|1-0
|1-0
|Gardiner
|0-2
|0-2
|Valley Christian
|0-2
|0-2
|Lima
|NA
|NA
|Lincoln
|NA
|NA
