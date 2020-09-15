High School Football

Standings

(through Sept. 12)

Class AA

 Eastern DivisionConf.Overall
 Billings West 1-0 1-0
 Billings Senior 1-0 1-0
 Great Falls 1-0 1-0
 Great Falls CMR 1-0 1-0
 Belgrade 0-1 0-1
 Billings Skyview 0-1 0-1
 Bozeman 0-1 0-1
 Bozeman Gallatin 0-1 0-1
 Western Division Conf.Overall
 Helena 1-0 1-0
 Kalispell Glacier 1-0
 1-0
 Missoula Big Sky 1-0 1-0
 Missoula Sentinel  1-0 1-0
 Butte 0-1
 0-1
 Helena Capital 0-1 0-1
 Kalispell Flathead 0-1 0-1
 Missoula Hellgate 0-1 0-1

Class A

 Eastern Division  
 Northeast Conf.Overall
 Miles City 1-0 1-0
 Lewistown 0-0 1-0
 Havre 0-1
 0-1
 Sidney 0-1
 0-1
 Glendive 0-1
 0-1
 Southeast Conf. Overall
 Laurel 1-0 1-0
 Billings Central 1-0 1-0
 Hardin 0-0 0-0
 Livingston NA NA
 Western Division  
 Southwest Conf.Overall
 Dillon 3-0 3-0
 Hamilton 3-0 3-0
 Frenchtown 2-1 2-1
 Corvallis 1-2 1-2
 Butte Central 0-3 0-3
 Stevensville 0-3 0-3
 Northwest Conf.Overall
 Libby 3-0 3-0
 Columbia Falls 2-1 2-1
 Polson 2-1
 2-1
 Ronan 1-2 1-2
 Whitefish 1-2 1-2
 Browning 0-3 0-3

Class B

 East Conf.Overall
 Red Lodge 1-0 2-1
 Roundup 1-0 1-1
 Shepherd 1-0
 1-1
 Baker 0-0 0-1
 Colstrip 0-1 0-1
 Huntley Project 0-1
 0-1
 Poplar 0-1 0-2
 North Conf. Overall
 Glasgow 1-0 3-0
 Fairfield 1-0 2-0
 Harlem 1-0 2-0
 Malta 1-0 2-0
 Cut Bank 0-1 0-3
 Wolf Point 0-1 0-1
 Conrad 0-2 1-2
 South Conf.
 Overall
 Manhattan 1-0 2-0
 Jefferson 1-0 1-1
 Townsend 1-0
 1-2
 Whitehall 0-0 1-0
 Columbus 0-1
 1-1
 Three Forks 0-1 1-1
 Big Timber 0-1 0-2
 West Conf. Overall
 Florence-Carlton 1-0 2-1
 Bigfork 0-0 2-1
 Eureka 0-0 1-1
 Missoula Loyola 0-0 0-1
 Deer Lodge 0-0
 0-2
 Anaconda 0-1 0-2

8-Man

East Conf. Overall
 Westby-Grenora 3-0 3-0
 Fairview 2-0 2-0
 Ekalaka 2-1 2-1
 Scobey 2-1 2-1
 Broadus 1-2 1-2
 Circle 1-2 1-2
 Plentywood 1-2 1-2
 Culbertson 0-2 0-2
 Forsyth 0-2 0-2
 Lame Deer NA NA
 Lodge Grass NA NA
 St. Labre NA NA
North A Conf. Overall
Belt2-03-0
Fort Benton2-03-0
Cascade1-12-1
Rocky Boy1-11-1
Great Falls Central0-20-3 
Choteau 0-20-3
North B  
Shelby2-02-1
Simms1-12-1
Chester-Joplin-Inverness0-00-1
Chinook0-1 1-1
Hays-Lodgepole0-10-1
   
 South Conf. Overall
 Joliet 2-0 3-0
 Absarokee 1-0
 1-1
 Park City 1-0
 1-1
 Sheridan 1-1 2-1
 Twin Bridges 1-1 2-1
 Lone Peak 0-2 0-3
 Ennis 0-2 0-3
 West Yellowstone NANA
 West Conf.
 Overall
 Charlo 3-0 3-0
 Thompson Falls 3-0 3-0
 Drummond-Philipsburg 2-0
 2-0
 Alberton-Superior 2-1 2-1
 Darby 1-1 1-1
 Plains 1-1
 1-1
 Seeley-Swan 1-1 1-1
 Arlee 1-1 1-2
 St. Ignatius 0-3 0-3
 Troy 0-3 0-3
 Victor 0-3 0-3

6-Man 

 East Conf.Overall
 Richey-Lambert 2-0
 3-0
 Froid-Lake 2-0 2-0
 Savage 1-1 1-1
 Wibaux 1-1 1-1
 Jordan 0-2 0-2
 Bainville 0-2 0-3
 North Conf. Overall
 Big Sandy 3-0 3-0
 Sunburst 2-0 2-0
 North Star 0-3 0-3
 Valier 1-2
 1-2
 Power-Dutton-Brady 1-0
 1-0
 Box Elder 0-1 0-1
 Heart Butte 0-1 0-1
 Central Conf. Overall
 Denton-Geyser-Stanford 3-0 3-0
 Harlowton-Ryegate 2-1 2-1
 Roy-Winifred 2-1 2-1
 Geraldine-Highwood 1-1 1-1
 Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 1-1 1-2
 Grass Range-Winnett 0-2
 0-2
 Centerville 0-3
 0-3
 South Conf. Overall
 Shields Valley 2-0 3-0
 Broadview-Lavina 2-0 2-0
 Custer-Hysham 1-1
 1-1
 Fromberg-Belfry 1-2 1-2
 Bridger 0-1 1-1
 Reed Point-Rapelje 0-2 0-2
 Plenty Coups NA NA
 Northern Cheyenne NA NA
 West
  
 Hot Springs 2-0 2-0
 Noxon 1-0 1-0
 White Sulphur Springs 1-0 1-0
 Gardiner 0-2 0-2
 Valley Christian 0-2 0-2
 Lima NA NA
 Lincoln NA NA

