High School Football
Standings
(through Sept. 17)
Class AA
|Eastern Division
|Conf.
|Overall
|Billings Senior
|2-0
|3-1
|Billings West
|2-0
| 3-1
|Great Falls CMR
|2-0
|3-1
|Bozeman
|2-0
|2-2
|Billings Skyview
|0-2
|2-2
|Bozeman Gallatin
|0-2
|2-2
|Belgrade
|0-2
|0-4
|Great Falls
|0-2
|0-4
|Western Division
|Conf.
|Overall
|Butte
| 2-0
| 3-1
|Helena Capital
|2-0
|3-1
|Missoula Sentinel
|1-0
|3-0
|Helena
|1-1
|3-1
|Kalispell Glacier
| 1-1
| 3-1
|Missoula Hellgate
|0-1
|1-2
|Missoula Big Sky
|0-2
|1-3
|Kalispell Flathead
|0-2
|0-4
Class A
|Eastern Division
|Northeast
|Conf.
|Overall
|Lewistown
|2-0
|3-1
|Miles City
|1-0
| 2-1
|Havre
| 1-1
|2-2
|Sidney
| 0-1
|1-3
|Glendive
| 0-2
| 1-3
|Southeast
|Conf.
|Overall
|Laurel
|1-0
|3-0
|Hardin
|1-0
|1-3
|Billings Central
|0-0
|3-0
|Livingston
|0-2
|0-4
|Western Division
|Southwest
|Conf.
|Overall
|Hamilton
|4-0
|4-0
|Polson
| 3-0
| 4-0
|Dillon
|1-1
|2-2
|Frenchtown
|1-1
|2-2
|Stevensville
|0-1
|1-3
|East Helena
|0-1
|0-3
|Butte Central
|0-2
|1-3
|Corvallis
|0-3
|0-4
|Northwest
|Conf.
|Overall
|Columbia Falls
|2-0
|3-0
|Libby
|1-1
|2-2
|Whitefish
|0-0
|4-0
|Browning
|0-0
|1-3
|Ronan
|0-2
|0-3
Class B
|East
|Conf.
|Overall
|Huntley Project
| 0-0
| 2-2
|Baker
|0-0
|1-2
|Red Lodge
|0-0
|1-2
|Roundup
|0-0
|1-3
|Shepherd
| 0-0
| 1-3
|Colstrip
|0-0
|0-3
|
|North
|Conf.
|Overall
|Fairfield
|0-0
|3-0
|Malta
|0-0
|3-0
|Glasgow
|0-0
|3-1
|Wolf Point
|0-0
|1-3
|Conrad
|0-0
|0-3
|Cut Bank
|0-0
|0-4
|South
| Conf.
| Overall
|Columbus
| 0-0
| 3-0
|Townsend
| 0-0
| 2-0
|Jefferson
|0-0
|2-1
|Big Timber
|0-0
|2-2
|Three Forks
|0-0
|3-1
|Manhattan
|0-0
|1-2
|West
|Conf.
| Overall
|Bigfork
|0-0
|3-0
|Florence-Carlton
|0-0
|2-0
|Eureka
|0-0
| 3-1
|Missoula Loyola
|0-0
|3-1
|Whitehall
|0-0
|0-3
|Anaconda
|0-0
|0-4
|Deer Lodge
| NA
| NA
8-Man
|East
|A Sub-Conference
|Conf.
|Overall
|Westby-Grenora
|1-0
| 2-1
|Fairview
|1-0
|2-2
|Circle
|1-1
|1-3
|Lodge Grass
|1-1
|1-3
|Broadus
|0-2
|1-3
|Poplar
|0-1
|0-3
|B Sub-Conference
|Conf.
|Overall
|Culbertson
|1-0
|3-0
|Scobey
|1-0
|3-0
|Ekalaka
| 0-0
| 1-2
|Plentywood
|0-1
|2-1
|Forsyth
|0-1
| 1-2
|St. Labre
|NA
|NA
|North
|Conf.
|Overall
|A Sub-Conference
|Fort Benton
|2-0
|3-0
|Rocky Boy
|1-0
|1-0
|Belt
|1-1
|3-1
|Cascade
|1-1
|1-2
|Harlem-Turner
|0-0
|1-3
|Great Falls Central
|0-1
|0-2
|Choteau
|0-2
|0-4
|B Sub-Conference
|Conf.
|Overall
|Chinook
|2-0
|4-0
|Simms
|1-0
|3-0
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness
|0-0
|2-1
|Shelby
|0-2
|1-3
|Hays-Lodgepole
|NA
|NA
|South
|Conf.
|Overall
|Joliet
|2-0
|3-0
|Sheridan
|2-0
|3-0
|Park City
|2-0
|3-1
|Twin Bridges
| 1-1
|2-1
|Absarokee
| 0-2
| 0-3
|Ennis
|0-2
|0-3
|Lone Peak
|0-2
|0-3
|West
| Conf.
|Overall
|Thompson Falls
|3-0
|4-0
|Drummond-Philipsburg
| 3-0
| 3-0
|Seeley-Swan
|2-0
|2-0
|Alberton-Superior
|3-1
|3-1
|St. Ignatius
|2-2
|2-2
|Charlo
|1-2
|2-2
|Darby
|1-2
|2-2
|Arlee
|0-2
|0-2
|Plains
| 0-2
| 0-2
|Victor
|0-2
|0-2
|Troy
|0-2
|0-3
6-Man
|East
|Conf.
|Overall
|Froid-Lake
|0-0
|3-0
|Bainville
|0-0
|2-1
|Richey-Lambert
|0-0
|2-1
|Savage
|0-0
|1-1
|Jordan
| 0-0
| 1-2
|Wibaux
|0-0
|0-3
|North
|Conf.
|Overall
|Power-Dutton-Brady
|1-0
|2-1
|Box Elder
| 1-0
| 1-1
|Valier
|1-0
|1-2
|Big Sandy
|0-0
|1-2
|Sunburst
|0-1
|1-2
|Heart Butte
|0-1
|0-2
|North Star
| 0-1
| 0-3
|Central
|Conf.
|Overall
|Geraldine-Highwood
|2-0
|4-0
|Roy-Winifred
|1-0
|2-1
|Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap
| 1-1
| 2-2
|D-G-S-GR-W
|0-0
|3-0
|Harlowton-Ryegate
|0-1
|0-4
|Centerville
|0-2
|1-3
|South
|Conf.
|Overall
|Broadview-Lavina
|2-0
|3-0
|Shields Valley
|1-0
|2-0
|Bridger
|0-0
|3-0
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|0-1
|1-2
|Custer-Hysham-Melstone
|0-2
| 2-2
|Fromberg
| NA
| NA
|Northern Cheyenne
|NA
| NA
| West
|Hot Springs
|0-0
| 3-0
|White Sulphur Springs
|0-0
|2-0
|Noxon
|0-0
|1-2
|Valley Christian
|0-0
|2-2
|Gardiner
|0-0
|0-3
|West Yellowstone
|0-0
|0-3
406mtsports.com and Billings Gazette seek high school football and volleyball standings
Football and volleyball district secretaries, athletic directors or coaches are encouraged to fax or email your league's standings to The Billings Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. so we can get them in Tuesday's editions.
Standings can be faxed to 406-657-1208 or emailed to sports@billingsgazette.com.
