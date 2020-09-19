High School Football

Standings

(through Sept. 19)

Class AA

 Eastern DivisionConf.Overall
 Billings West 2-0 2-0
 Billings Senior 2-0 2-0
 Bozeman 1-1 1-1
 Bozeman Gallatin 1-1 1-1
 Great Falls 1-1 1-1
 Great Falls CMR 1-1 1-1
 Belgrade 0-2 0-2
 Billings Skyview 0-2 0-2
 Western Division Conf.Overall
 Helena 2-0 2-0
 Kalispell Glacier 2-0
 2-0
 Missoula Sentinel  2-0 2-0
 Missoula Big Sky 1-1 1-1
 Missoula Hellgate 1-1 1-1
 Butte 0-2
 0-2
 Helena Capital 0-2 0-2
 Kalispell Flathead 0-2 0-2

Class A

 Eastern Division  
 Northeast Conf.Overall
 Miles City 2-0 2-0
 Glendive 1-1
 1-1
 Lewistown 0-1 1-1
 Havre 0-2
 0-2
 Sidney 0-2
 0-2
 Southeast Conf. Overall
 Laurel 2-0 2-0
 Billings Central 2-0 2-0
 Hardin 0-1 0-1
 Livingston NA NA
 Western Division  
 Southwest Conf.Overall
 Dillon 3-1 3-1
 Hamilton 4-0 4-0
 Frenchtown 3-1 3-1
 Corvallis 1-2 1-2
 Butte Central 0-3 0-3
 Stevensville 0-4 0-4
 Northwest Conf.Overall
 Columbia Falls 3-1 3-1
 Libby 3-1 3-1
 Polson 3-1
 3-1
 Whitefish 2-2 2-2
 Ronan 1-3 1-3
 Browning 0-4 0-4

Class B

 East Conf.Overall
 Red Lodge 2-0 3-1
 Roundup 1-0 2-1
 Shepherd 1-0
 1-1
 Baker 0-1 0-2
 Colstrip 0-2 0-2
 Huntley Project 1-1
 1-1
 Poplar 0-1 0-2
 North Conf. Overall
 Glasgow 2-0 4-0
 Fairfield 2-0 3-0
 Malta 1-0 2-0
 Harlem 1-0 2-1
 Wolf Point 0-1 0-1
 Cut Bank 0-2 0-4
 Conrad 0-3 1-3
 South Conf.
 Overall
 Jefferson 2-0 2-1
 Townsend 2-0
 2-2
 Manhattan 1-0 3-0
 Columbus 1-1
 2-1
 Whitehall 0-1 1-1
 Three Forks 0-2 1-2
 Big Timber 0-2 0-3
 West Conf. Overall
 Florence-Carlton 2-0 3-1
 Eureka 1-0 2-1
 Missoula Loyola 0-0 0-2
 Bigfork 0-1 2-2
 Anaconda 0-2 0-3
 Deer Lodge NA
 NA

8-Man

East Conf. Overall
 Westby-Grenora 4-0 4-0
 Fairview 2-0 2-0
 Scobey 3-1 3-1
 Ekalaka 2-2 2-2
 Broadus 1-2 1-2
 Circle 1-2 1-2
 Plentywood 1-2 1-2
 Culbertson 0-2 0-2
 Forsyth 0-3 0-3
 Lame Deer NA NA
 Lodge Grass NA NA
 St. Labre NA NA
North A Conf. Overall
Fort Benton3-04-0
Belt2-13-1
Cascade2-13-1
Rocky Boy1-21-2
Great Falls Central0-20-3 
Choteau 0-20-3
North B  
Shelby2-02-1
Simms2-13-1
Chinook1-1 2-1
Chester-Joplin-Inverness0-10-2
Hays-Lodgepole0-20-2
   
 South Conf. Overall
 Joliet 2-0 3-0
 Park City 2-0
 2-1
 Sheridan 2-1 3-1
 Twin Bridges 1-1 2-1
 Absarokee 1-1
 1-2
 Ennis 0-2 0-3
 Lone Peak 0-3 0-4
 West Yellowstone NANA
 West Conf.
 Overall
 Charlo 4-0 4-0
 Thompson Falls 4-0 4-0
 Drummond-Philipsburg 3-0
 3-0
 Alberton-Superior 2-2 2-2
 Darby 1-2 1-2
 Plains 1-1
 1-1
 Arlee 2-1 2-2
 Seeley-Swan 1-2 1-2
 St. Ignatius 1-3 1-3
 Victor 0-4 0-4
 Troy 0-4 0-4

6-Man 

 East Conf.Overall
 Richey-Lambert 3-0
 4-0
 Froid-Lake 3-0 3-0
 Savage 2-1 2-1
 Wibaux 1-2 1-2
 Jordan 0-3 0-3
 Bainville 0-3 0-4
 North Conf. Overall
 Big Sandy 3-0 3-0
 Power-Dutton-Brady 2-0
 2-0
 Sunburst 2-0 2-0
 North Star 1-3 1-3
 Valier 1-3
 1-3
 Box Elder 0-2 0-2
 Heart Butte 0-1 0-1
 Central Conf. Overall
 Denton-Geyser-Stanford 3-1 3-1
 Harlowton-Ryegate 3-1 3-1
 Geraldine-Highwood 2-1 2-1
 Roy-Winifred 2-1 2-1
 Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 2-1 2-2
 Grass Range-Winnett 0-3
 0-3
 Centerville 0-4
 0-4
 South Conf. Overall
 Shields Valley 3-0 4-0
 Broadview-Lavina 3-0 3-0
 Custer-Hysham 1-2
 1-2
 Fromberg-Belfry 1-2 1-2
 Bridger 0-1 1-1
 Reed Point-Rapelje 0-3 0-3
 Plenty Coups NA NA
 Northern Cheyenne NA NA
 West
  
 Hot Springs 2-0 2-0
 Noxon 1-0 1-0
 White Sulphur Springs 1-0 1-0
 Gardiner 0-2 0-2
 Valley Christian 0-2 0-2
 Lima NA NA
 Lincoln NA NA

