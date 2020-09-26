High School Football
Standings
(through Sept. 25)
Class AA
|Eastern Division
|Conf.
|Overall
|Billings West
|3-0
| 3-0
|Billings Senior
|3-0
|3-0
|Bozeman
|2-1
|2-1
|Billings Skyview
|1-2
|1-2
|Bozeman Gallatin
|1-2
|1-2
|Great Falls
|1-2
|1-2
|Great Falls CMR
|1-2
|1-2
|Belgrade
|0-3
|0-3
|Western Division
|Conf.
|Overall
|Helena
|3-0
|3-0
|Kalispell Glacier
| 3-0
| 3-0
|Missoula Sentinel
|3-0
|3-0
|Helena Capital
|1-2
|1-2
|Missoula Big Sky
|1-2
|1-2
|Missoula Hellgate
|1-2
|1-2
|Butte
| 0-3
| 0-3
|Kalispell Flathead
|0-3
|0-3
Class A
|Eastern Division
|Northeast
|Conf.
|Overall
|Miles City
|3-0
| 3-0
|Lewistown
|1-1
|2-1
|Glendive
| 1-2
| 1-2
|Sidney
| 1-2
|1-2
|Havre
| 0-3
| 0-3
|Southeast
|Conf.
|Overall
|Billings Central
|3-0
|3-0
|Laurel
|2-1
|2-1
|Hardin
|0-2
|0-2
|Livingston
|NA
|NA
|Western Division
|Southwest
|Conf.
|Overall
|Hamilton
|5-0
|5-0
|Dillon
|4-1
|4-1
|Frenchtown
|3-2
|3-2
|Corvallis
|1-3
|1-3
|Butte Central
|0-3
|0-3
|Stevensville
|0-4
|0-4
|Northwest
|Conf.
|Overall
|Columbia Falls
|4-1
|4-1
|Libby
|4-1
|4-1
|Polson
| 3-2
| 3-2
|Whitefish
|3-2
|3-2
|Ronan
|1-4
|1-4
|Browning
|0-5
|0-5
Class B
|East
|Conf.
|Overall
|Red Lodge
|2-1
|3-2
|Roundup
|1-1
|2-2
|Shepherd
| 1-0
| 1-2
|Baker
|1-1
|1-2
|Colstrip
|0-2
|1-2
|Huntley Project
| 2-1
| 2-1
|Poplar
|0-1
|0-2
|North
|Conf.
|Overall
|Glasgow
|3-0
|5-0
|Fairfield
|2-0
|3-0
|Malta
|2-0
|3-0
|Harlem
|1-1
|2-2
|Conrad
|1-3
|2-3
|Wolf Point
|0-1
|0-2
|Cut Bank
|0-3
|0-5
|South
| Conf.
| Overall
|Townsend
| 3-0
| 3-2
|Manhattan
|2-0
|4-0
|Jefferson
|2-1
|2-2
|Columbus
| 1-1
| 3-1
|Big Timber
|1-2
|1-3
|Whitehall
|0-2
|1-2
|Three Forks
|0-3
|1-3
|West
|Conf.
|Overall
|Florence-Carlton
|3-0
|4-1
|Eureka
|1-0
| 2-1
|Bigfork
|1-1
|3-2
|Missoula Loyola
|0-1
|0-3
|Anaconda
|0-2
|0-4
|Deer Lodge
| NA
| NA
8-Man
|East
|Conf.
|Overall
|Westby-Grenora
|4-0
|4-0
|Scobey
|4-1
|4-1
|Fairview
|3-1
| 3-1
|Ekalaka
|3-2
|3-2
|Broadus
|2-2
|2-2
|Plentywood
|1-2
|1-2
|Circle
|1-3
|1-3
|Culbertson
|0-3
| 0-3
|Forsyth
|0-4
| 0-4
|Lame Deer
|NA
|NA
|Lodge Grass
|NA
|NA
|St. Labre
|NA
|NA
|North A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Fort Benton
|3-0
|4-0
|Belt
|3-1
|4-1
|Cascade
|2-2
|3-2
|Choteau
|1-2
|1-3
|Rocky Boy
|1-3
|1-3
|Great Falls Central
|0-2
|0-3
|North B
|Shelby
|2-0
|3-1
|Chinook
|2-1
|3-1
|Simms
|2-1
|3-1
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness
|1-2
|1-3
|Hays-Lodgepole
|0-3
|0-3
|South
|Conf.
|Overall
|Joliet
|3-0
|4-0
|Park City
| 2-0
|2-1
|Sheridan
|2-1
|3-1
|Twin Bridges
|1-2
|2-2
|Absarokee
| 1-2
| 1-3
|Ennis
|1-2
|1-3
|Lone Peak
|0-3
|0-4
|West Yellowstone
|NA
|NA
|West
| Conf.
|Overall
|Thompson Falls
|5-0
|5-0
|Drummond-Philipsburg
| 4-0
| 4-0
|Charlo
|4-1
|4-1
|Plains
| 2-1
| 2-1
|Alberton-Superior
|3-2
|3-2
|Arlee
|2-2
|2-3
|St. Ignatius
|2-3
|2-3
|Darby
|1-3
|1-3
|Seeley-Swan
|1-3
|1-3
|Troy
|0-4
|0-4
|Victor
|0-5
|0-5
6-Man
|East
|Conf.
|Overall
|Richey-Lambert
| 3-1
| 4-1
|Froid-Lake
|4-0
|4-0
|Savage
|2-1
|2-1
|Wibaux
|1-2
|1-2
|Jordan
|0-3
|0-3
|Bainville
|0-3
|0-4
|North
|Conf.
|Overall
|Big Sandy
|3-0
|3-0
|Power-Dutton-Brady
| 2-0
| 2-0
|Sunburst
|2-0
|2-0
|North Star
|1-3
|1-3
|Valier
| 1-3
| 1-3
|Heart Butte
|0-1
|0-1
|Box Elder
|0-2
|0-2
|Central
|Conf.
|Overall
|Denton-Geyser-Stanford
|3-1
|3-1
|Harlowton-Ryegate
|3-1
|3-1
|Geraldine-Highwood
|2-1
|2-1
|Roy-Winifred
|2-1
|2-1
|Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap
|2-1
|2-2
|Grass Range-Winnett
| 0-3
| 0-3
|Centerville
| 0-4
| 0-4
|South
|Conf.
|Overall
|Shields Valley
|4-0
|5-0
|Broadview-Lavina
|3-1
| 3-1
|Custer-Hysham
| 1-2
| 1-2
|Fromberg-Belfry
|1-2
| 1-2
|Bridger
|0-1
|1-1
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|0-3
|0-3
|Plenty Coups
|NA
|NA
|Northern Cheyenne
|NA
|NA
| West
|Hot Springs
|2-0
| 2-0
|White Sulphur Springs
|2-0
|2-0
|Noxon
|1-1
|1-1
|Gardiner
|0-2
|0-2
|Valley Christian
|0-2
|0-2
|Lima
|NA
|NA
|Lincoln
|NA
|NA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.