High School Football

Standings

(through Sept. 25)

Class AA

 Eastern DivisionConf.Overall
 Billings West 3-0 3-0
 Billings Senior 3-0 3-0
 Bozeman 2-1 2-1
 Billings Skyview 1-2 1-2
 Bozeman Gallatin 1-2 1-2
 Great Falls 1-2 1-2
 Great Falls CMR 1-2 1-2
 Belgrade 0-3 0-3
 Western Division Conf.Overall
 Helena 3-0 3-0
 Kalispell Glacier 3-0
 3-0
 Missoula Sentinel  3-0 3-0
 Helena Capital 1-2 1-2
 Missoula Big Sky 1-2 1-2
 Missoula Hellgate 1-2 1-2
 Butte 0-3
 0-3
 Kalispell Flathead 0-3 0-3

Class A

 Eastern Division  
 Northeast Conf.Overall
 Miles City 3-0 3-0
 Lewistown 1-1 2-1
 Glendive 1-2
 1-2
 Sidney 1-2
 1-2
 Havre 0-3
 0-3
 Southeast Conf. Overall
 Billings Central 3-0 3-0
 Laurel 2-1 2-1
 Hardin 0-2 0-2
 Livingston NA NA
 Western Division  
 Southwest Conf.Overall
 Hamilton 5-0 5-0
 Dillon 4-1 4-1
 Frenchtown 3-2 3-2
 Corvallis 1-3 1-3
 Butte Central 0-3 0-3
 Stevensville 0-4 0-4
 Northwest Conf.Overall
 Columbia Falls 4-1 4-1
 Libby 4-1 4-1
 Polson 3-2
 3-2
 Whitefish 3-2 3-2
 Ronan 1-4 1-4
 Browning 0-5 0-5

Class B

 East Conf.Overall
 Red Lodge 2-1 3-2
 Roundup 1-1 2-2
 Shepherd 1-0
 1-2
 Baker 1-1 1-2
 Colstrip 0-2 1-2
 Huntley Project 2-1
 2-1
 Poplar 0-1 0-2
 North Conf. Overall
 Glasgow 3-0 5-0
 Fairfield 2-0 3-0
 Malta 2-0 3-0
 Harlem 1-1 2-2
 Conrad 1-3 2-3
 Wolf Point 0-1 0-2
 Cut Bank 0-3 0-5
 South Conf.
 Overall
 Townsend 3-0
 3-2
 Manhattan 2-0 4-0
 Jefferson 2-1 2-2
 Columbus 1-1
 3-1
 Big Timber 1-2 1-3
 Whitehall 0-2 1-2
 Three Forks 0-3 1-3
 West Conf. Overall
 Florence-Carlton 3-0 4-1
 Eureka 1-0 2-1
 Bigfork 1-1 3-2
 Missoula Loyola 0-1 0-3
 Anaconda 0-2 0-4
 Deer Lodge NA
 NA

8-Man

East Conf. Overall
 Westby-Grenora 4-0 4-0
 Scobey 4-1 4-1
 Fairview 3-1 3-1
 Ekalaka 3-2 3-2
 Broadus 2-2 2-2
 Plentywood 1-2 1-2
 Circle 1-3 1-3
 Culbertson 0-3 0-3
 Forsyth 0-4 0-4
 Lame Deer NA NA
 Lodge Grass NA NA
 St. Labre NA NA
North A Conf. Overall
Fort Benton3-04-0
Belt3-14-1
Cascade2-23-2
Choteau 1-21-3
Rocky Boy1-31-3
Great Falls Central0-20-3 
North B  
Shelby2-03-1
Chinook2-1 3-1
Simms2-13-1
Chester-Joplin-Inverness1-21-3
Hays-Lodgepole0-30-3
   
 South Conf. Overall
 Joliet 3-0 4-0
 Park City 2-0
 2-1
 Sheridan 2-1 3-1
 Twin Bridges 1-2 2-2
 Absarokee 1-2
 1-3
 Ennis 1-2 1-3
 Lone Peak 0-3 0-4
 West Yellowstone NANA
 West Conf.
 Overall
 Thompson Falls 5-0 5-0
 Drummond-Philipsburg 4-0
 4-0
 Charlo 4-1 4-1
 Plains 2-1
 2-1
 Alberton-Superior 3-2 3-2
 Arlee 2-2 2-3
 St. Ignatius 2-3 2-3
 Darby 1-3 1-3
 Seeley-Swan 1-3 1-3
 Troy 0-4 0-4
 Victor 0-5 0-5

6-Man 

 East Conf.Overall
 Richey-Lambert 3-1
 4-1
 Froid-Lake 4-0 4-0
 Savage 2-1 2-1
 Wibaux 1-2 1-2
 Jordan 0-3 0-3
 Bainville 0-3 0-4
 North Conf. Overall
 Big Sandy 3-0 3-0
 Power-Dutton-Brady 2-0
 2-0
 Sunburst 2-0 2-0
 North Star 1-3 1-3
 Valier 1-3
 1-3
 Heart Butte 0-1 0-1
 Box Elder 0-2 0-2
 Central Conf. Overall
 Denton-Geyser-Stanford 3-1 3-1
 Harlowton-Ryegate 3-1 3-1
 Geraldine-Highwood 2-1 2-1
 Roy-Winifred 2-1 2-1
 Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 2-1 2-2
 Grass Range-Winnett 0-3
 0-3
 Centerville 0-4
 0-4
 South Conf. Overall
 Shields Valley 4-0 5-0
 Broadview-Lavina 3-1 3-1
 Custer-Hysham 1-2
 1-2
 Fromberg-Belfry 1-2 1-2
 Bridger 0-1 1-1
 Reed Point-Rapelje 0-3 0-3
 Plenty Coups NA NA
 Northern Cheyenne NA NA
 West
  
 Hot Springs 2-0 2-0
 White Sulphur Springs 2-0 2-0
 Noxon 1-1 1-1
 Gardiner 0-2 0-2
 Valley Christian 0-2 0-2
 Lima NA NA
 Lincoln NA NA

Tags

Load comments