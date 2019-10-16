Richey-Lambert 64, Froid-Lake 38
|Richey-Lambert;14;26;16;8;—;64
|Froid-Lake;16;0;0;22;—;38
F/L — Isaac Johnson 45yd pass from Ayden Hobbs ( kick)
RLM — H. Watson 5yd run (kick failed)
F/L — Colt Miller 5yd pass from Ayden Hobbs ( kick)
RLM — Grady Gonsioroski 30yd punt return ( kick)
RLM — H. Watson 3yd run ( kick)
RLM — Grady Gonsioroski 75yd pass from Gabe Gonsioroski (kick failed)
RLM — H. Watson 30yd run (kick failed)
RLM — Blake Lien 40yd pass from Gabe Gonsioroski (kick failed)
RLM — Blake Lien 8yd pass from Gabe Gonsioroski ( kick)
RLM — Gabe Gonsioroski 12yd pass from Colter Carda ( kick)
F/L — Isaac Johnson 35yd pass from Ayden Hobbs ( kick)
F/L — Isaac Johnson 6yd pass from Ayden Hobbs ( kick)
RLM — Nick Engesser 8yd run ( kick)
F/L — Isaac Johnson 45yd kickoff return (kick failed)
