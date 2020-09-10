Billings Senior 34, Bozeman 13

First quarter

BS: Jacksen Burckley 26 pass from Junior Bergen (Jacksen Burckley kick), 8:05

BS: Junior Bergen 15 run (kick failed), 6:33

BZ: Brady Lang 7 pass from Jordan Jones (Elijah Eckles kick), 1:09

Second quarter

BS: Junior Bergen 2 run (Burckley kick), 5:08

Third quarter

BS: Christian Emineth 1 run (Burckley kick), 1:54

Fourth quarter

BS: Junior Bergen 1 run (Burckley kick), 9:33

BZ: Tucker Macbeth 7 pass from Jones (kick failed), 2:52

