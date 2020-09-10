Billings Senior 34, Bozeman 13
|Bozeman
|7
|0
|0
|6
|—
|13
|Senior
|13
|7
|7
|7
|—
|34
First quarter
BS: Jacksen Burckley 26 pass from Junior Bergen (Jacksen Burckley kick), 8:05
BS: Junior Bergen 15 run (kick failed), 6:33
BZ: Brady Lang 7 pass from Jordan Jones (Elijah Eckles kick), 1:09
Second quarter
BS: Junior Bergen 2 run (Burckley kick), 5:08
Third quarter
BS: Christian Emineth 1 run (Burckley kick), 1:54
Fourth quarter
BS: Junior Bergen 1 run (Burckley kick), 9:33
BZ: Tucker Macbeth 7 pass from Jones (kick failed), 2:52
