BUTTE 36, BILLINGS SENIOR 28

COLUMBIA FALLS 35, STEVENSVILLE 7

Columbia Falls;7;7;14;7;—;35
Stevensville;7;0;0;0;—;7

HAMILTON 35, CORVALLIS 0

Hamilton;7;7;14;7;—;35
Corvallis;0;0;0;0;—;0

HAM — Taylor 61 pass from Bauder (Searle kick), 1:56

HAM — Bauder 28 run (Searle kick), 0:13

HAM — Frederick 35 run (Searle kick), 5:04

HAM — Taylor 28 pass from Bauder (Searle kick), 2:26

HAM — Frederick 2 run (Searle kick), 10:14

Tags

Load comments