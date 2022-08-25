BUTTE 36, BILLINGS SENIOR 28
COLUMBIA FALLS 35, STEVENSVILLE 7
|Columbia Falls;7;7;14;7;—;35
|Stevensville;7;0;0;0;—;7
HAMILTON 35, CORVALLIS 0
|Hamilton;7;7;14;7;—;35
|Corvallis;0;0;0;0;—;0
HAM — Taylor 61 pass from Bauder (Searle kick), 1:56
HAM — Bauder 28 run (Searle kick), 0:13
HAM — Frederick 35 run (Searle kick), 5:04
HAM — Taylor 28 pass from Bauder (Searle kick), 2:26
HAM — Frederick 2 run (Searle kick), 10:14
