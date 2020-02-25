Knights of Columbus Montana-North Dakota All-Star Football Game

at Dickinson State University

June 20

Montana roster

Justice Peterson, Dillon; Alex Balkenbush, Billings Central; Conor Reitler, Billings Skyview; Josh Erbacher, Billings West; Demarcus Carr, Billings West; Jaden Bienvenue, Billings West; Isaiah Sanchez, Billings West; Hunter Morse, Billings West; Cole Curry, Billings West; Jake D'Agostino, Bozeman; Tom Walkup, Bozeman; Jadon Lamb, Townsend; Thomas McGree, Butte Central; Quin Sullivan, Butte; Jacolby Matoon, Miles City; Mason Harding, Miles City; Aiden Barrows, Miles City; Dayron Johnson, Miles City; Keeley Bake, Fairfield; Cody Asbeck, Fairview; Tucker Jones, Hamilton; Parker Johnston, Helena Capital; Noah Braden, Helena Capital; Zane McCormick, Helena Capital; Bridger Grovom, Helena Capital; Kayden Craigle, Helena Capital; T.J. Fife, Helena; Hayden Ferguson, Helena; Keyshawn Newby, Helena; Tanner Russell, Kalispell Flathead; Ethan Renner, Laurel; Jett Rebish, Missoula Big Sky; Liam Haffey, Missoula Loyola; Finnegan Davis, Red Lodge.

Alternates: Trey Green, Alberton-Superior; Bo Hakert, Billings Central; Myles Yochum, Billings Central; Oren Nash-Bergen, Billings Senior; Kaelen Patten, Bozeman; Aaron Richards, Butte Central; Lucas Kingston, Butte; Scout Alan, Butte; Bryce Nelson, Great Falls CMR; Garren Todoroff, Miles City; Traton Farrell, Miles City; Tyler Harms; Miles City; Nelson Crisafulli, Glendive; Mick O'Connor, Ekalaka; Alex Schriver, Fairview; Hank Rugg, Frenchtown; Mason Dionne, Havre; Dillon Nyegaard, Jefferson; Cameron Younger, Laurel; Jake Kendall, Eureka; Lane Veltkamp, Manhattan.

