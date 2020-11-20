State AA Championship Game
Friday
at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
MISSOULA SENTINEL 24, BILLINGS WEST 15
|Missoula Sentinel;7;7;3;7;—;24
|Billings West;9;3;3;0;—;15
BIL — Taco Dowler 20 pass from Isaiah Claunch (kick failed)
MIS — TJ Rausch 20 pass from Dayton Bay (Camdin Dirnberger kick)
BIL — Spencer Berger 32 field goal
MIS — Zac Crews 7 pass from Bay (Dirnberger kick)
BIL — Berger 24 field goal
MIS — Dirnberger 21 field goal
BIL — Berger 23 field goal
MIS — Crews 8 pass from Bay (Dirnberger kick)
