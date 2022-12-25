76th Annual Montana East-West Shrine Game

June 17, 2023

at Naranche Stadium, Butte, 7 p.m.

East

Centers: Seth Benge, Billings Central; Austin Slate, Bozeman; Guards: Jaxon Tucker, Billings West; Travis McAlpin, Lewistown; Raven Hensley, Great Falls; Alex Donnelly, Miles City; Tackles: Jacob Anderson, Billings West; Brenden Lockhart, Great Falls; Everett Carr, Bozeman; Tight end: Luke Smith, Bozeman; Wide receivers: Royce Robinson, Lewistown; Braydon Cline, Big Sandy; Augustus Nunez, Great Falls CMR; Matteo Civitarese, Calgary (Canada) Notre Dame; Running backs: Archie LaFurge, Jr., Great Falls CMR; Rafe Longin, Great Falls; Kade Boyd, Billings Central; Quarterbacks: Jake Casagranda, Bozeman; Cole Taylor, Great Falls CMR; Gage Norslien, Lewistown; Athlete: Drew Humphrey, Billings West; Defensive tackles: Josiah Triplett, Great Falls CMR; Wyatt DeVoss, Great Falls; Logan Hughes, Billings Central; Defensive ends: Hunter Sharbono, Fairview; Aidan Martin, Bozeman Gallatin; Camden Johnson, Laurel; Inside linebackers: Clay Oven, Billings Central; Jett Boyce, Lewistown; Tyler Schoen, Chinook; Chris Garcia, Billings West; Outside linebackers: Bryce Grebe, Melstone; Garrett Metrione, Belt; Matthew Golik, Lewistown; Cornerbacks: Avery Allen, Bozeman; Zander Dean, Sidney; Evan Cherry, Bozeman Gallatin; Safeties: Travis Hadley, Billings Central; Connor Hash, Shepherd; Tanner Macy, Billings Senior; Kicker: Elijah Groshelle, Great Falls CMR

Alternates: Center: Mason Christianson, Bozeman Gallatin; Guards: Armand Fair, Billings Senior; Colin Avance, Culbertson; Tight ends: Seth Bailey, Joliet; Mason LaPlante, Great Falls; Wide receivers: Kody Strutz, Big Sandy; Ace Becker, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine; Running backs: David Wohlfeil, Huntley Project; Austen Hobbs, Froid-Medicine Lake; Quarterback: Garrett Dahlke, Bozeman Gallatin; Defensive tackle: Tyson Hansen, White Sulphur Springs; Inside linebackers: Camryn Mears, Malta; Kale VanCampen, Havre; Asher Feddes, Belgrade; Anthony Okes, Great Falls CMR; Outside linebackers: Morgan Fast, Glasgow; Luke Donnally, Huntley Project; Tanner Grove, Great Falls CMR; Cornerbacks: Bridger Vogl, Belt; Juliun Benson, Wolf Point; Sean Mehling, Hardin; Safeties: Kailua Fatupaito, Billings Skyview; Riley Cline, Miles City

Head coach: Derek Lear, Lewistown

West

Centers: Jesse Hughes, Dillon; Leo Scafani, Whitehall; Guards: Zach Tierney, Butte; Kai Nash, Whitefish; Derrick Saltzman, Hamilton; Tackles: Austin Beuhler, Helena Capital; Tate Templeton, Missoula Sentinel; Jonathan Luhmann, Florence-Carlton; Tight ends: Hayden Opitz, Helena Capital; Dylan Christman, Helena; Wide receivers: Cameron Gurnsey, Butte; Eli Nourse, Dillon; Connor Michaud, Frenchtown; Bryce Umphrey, St. Ignatius; Eli Taylor, Hamilton; Willem Arseneau, Calgary (Canada) Ernest Manning; Running backs: Tom Carter, Helena Capital; Adam Jones, Missoula Sentinel; Quarterbacks: Jarrett Wilson, Polson; Patrick Duchien, Florence-Carlton; Athlete: Jace Stenson, Butte; Defensive tackles: Talon Marsh, Helena Capital; Case Kruse, Manhattan; Montana Cohenour, Whitefish; Defensive ends: Colten Rice, Florence-Carlton; Nick Walker, Bigfork; Dominic Umile, Missoula Sentinel; Inside linebackers: Cy Stevenson, Libby; Kellan Beller, Stevensville; Ridger Jones, Townsend; Outside linebackers: Canyon Sargent, St. Ignatius; Liam O'Connell, Hamilton; Dylan Root, Jefferson; Cornerbacks: Fynn Ridgeway, Whitefish; Isak Epperly, Bigfork; Elijah Ratliff, Thompson Falls; Kyle Holter, Butte Central; Safeties: Nick Michelotti, Helena Capital; Colter Petre, Helena; JJ Dolan, Missoula Sentinel; Caden Hansen, Dillon

Alternates: Center: David Marshall, Helena Capital; Guards: Paul Mousel, Helena Capital; Ben Parks, Missoula Hellgate; Shannen O'Brien, Helena; Tackles: David Burgess, Helena; Ethan Rodriguez, Bigfork; Tight end: Bryce Gilliard, Bigfork; Wide receivers: Leo Filardi, Missoula Hellgate; Carson Anderson, Helena; Treyton Graham, Dillon; Running backs: Dylan Graham, Helena Capital; Dawson Sweat, Townsend; Jackson Hensley, Kalispell Glacier; Quarterback: Gage Sliter, Kalispell Glacier; Athletes: Joey Michelotti, Helena Capital; Hudson Grovum, Helena Capital; Defensive tackles: Tyler Roberts, Helena Capital; Reid Johnson, Twin Bridges, Defensive ends: Henry Gross, Helena Capital; Brandon Role, Columbia Falls; Inside linebackers: Tyler Burden, Drummond-Philipsburg; Miles Hoerauf, Whitehall; Outside linebackers: Joey Lauerman, Helena Capital; Joey Seliskar, Helena; Cornerbacks: Quinn Hanson, Helena Capital; Jesus Garcia, Townsend; Safeties: Trent Wilson, Polson; Trevor Rausch, Missoula Sentinel; Justin Windauer, Columbia Falls

Head coach: Kyle Mihelish, Helena Capital

